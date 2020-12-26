Mavs’ Mark Cuban Reveals Why Mark Jackson’s Not Coaching in NBA [WATCH]

Mark Jackson has not coached in the NBA for a very long time and Dallas Mavericks owner, Mark Cuban believes that Jackson should coach in the NBA once again.

“Oh yes,” Cuban told me on the Heavy Live With Scoop B Show.

“Obviously Mark is very talented and he was very successful in turning the Warriors around. I don’t know why he doesn’t have a job but, there’s a lot of things that I don’t know about the NBA.”

NBA legend and native New Yorker, Rod Strickland agrees.

“Agree 100%,” he tweeted.

“One of the great basketball minds. As a player and a coach had a way of making the people around him feel like winners.”

In three NBA seasons, Jackson went 121-109 and developed All Stars Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.

Jackson was fired by the Warriors in 2014 despite leading the Dubs to consecutive playoff appearances for the first time in over 20 years.

Since Jackson’s firing, the Warriors have won multiple championships and Jackson has done television duties as an analyst on ESPN.

“Obviously he’s been blackballed,” Al Harrington, Jackson’s former Indiana Pacers teammate told me back in the fall.

“It’s just no way around it. I’m not sure who it was, but somewhere in that organization and I think Jerry West was there and I’m sure he has a lot of clout within sports period and I’m not saying it’s him but somebody blackballed him. Because it just doesn’t make sense because he actually was a good coach – you know, there’s coaches that’s gotten situations and coached for three years/ three seasons and won you know…35 games, 40 games and they’re still resurfacing either as an assistant coach or as another head coach, but for him not to ever get any coaching jobs and all that…he’s been blackballed.”

Mark Jackson was one of the greatest point guards in NBA history. A one-time NBA All-Star, he was the 18th pick in the 1987 NBA Draft by way of his hometown New York Knicks. A Brooklyn, New York native, Jackson averaged 9.6 points and eight rebounds in two stints with the Knicks and Indiana Pacers, Los Angeles Clippers, Toronto Raptors, Denver Nuggets, Utah Jazz and Houston Rockets.

“I just don’t understand it,” Jeff Van Gundy told me on the Heavy Live With Scoop B Show.

“I don’t get it. We talk about underrepresentation right now of minority candidates and I don’t know what’s going on. This guy had a phenomenal NBA career where everybody would tell you he’s the SMARTEST player they’ve ever coached and then he went on to a tremendous broadcasting career; after that, he took over a Warriors team; he didn’t take over the Warriors team we know now, he took over a Warriors team that had been historically bad for a long time.”