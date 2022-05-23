Mavericks Forward Sounds Off on Warriors Steph Curry Taunt

With about a minute left in regulation of Game 2, Golden State Warriors Steph Curry put the finishing touches on the Dallas Mavericks to help the Dubs go up 2-0 in the 2022 Conference Finals.

As he has so often done, Curry did his ‘night night’ gesture in front of the Mavericks bench as he ran back to the other side of the court after putting the game away for good.

Play

Steph Hits The Dagger Then Puts the Mavericks To Sleep 🎯😴 Steph hits a huge three to seal the Game 2 win then tells the Mavs night night Subscribe: youtube.com/user/BleacherReport?sub_confirmation=1 Follow on IG: instagram.com/f/bleacherreport Follow us on Twitter: twitter.com/bleacherreport Like us on Facebook: facebook.com/bleacherreport #StephCurry #Warriors #Game2 2022-05-21T04:09:02Z

All through the playoffs, Curry has been using this gesture after he scores a bucket to put the game out of reach for good. Here he is in Game 3 against the Denver Nuggets doing the same gesture after a layup with under a minute left.

Play

Stephen Curry goes to sleep after hits clutch layup in game 3 😴 #nba #nbahighlights #nbahighlightstoday 2022-04-22T05:05:39Z

“I have no idea. I don’t choreograph none of that stuff,” Curry replied when asked about the gesture after Game 2. “I was just having fun. You talk about having kids. You know how bedtime routines are important. It’s the final signal for job well done that day. Pretty special.”

Curry claimed to be oblivious to the fact it was right in front of the Mavericks’ bench.

“I was looking at the ball and then looking at the rim, so I was talking to myself,” Curry said. “I don’t know who heard it, but it’s a good way to finish the game and we got to take that to Game 3.”

Steph talks about his "night, night" celebration in front of the Mavs' bench pic.twitter.com/7J9Vmh8xq8 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 21, 2022

Mavs Dorian Finney-Smith Says He’s Taking Notes

Some Dallas players have taken note of the gesture. While Curry did his gesture, the entire Mavs bench was standing and watching up close.

The Mavericks bench has been pretty enthusiastic and into the game during these playoffs. League offices fined the Mavs $100,000 for “team bench decorum”. This was the third time the Mavs’ bench has been fined in the playoffs.

Mavericks forward Dorian Finney-Smith told ESPN’s Tim MacMahon that he was pretty heated during that moment.

Dorian Finney-Smith on this moment: “I’m taking notes, because I might gotta use that one. For real, though. In the heat of the moment, I was mad, but it’s part of the game. It’s Steph. At least he had to watch it go in. He ain’t turn around.” https://t.co/lY5pnMNUay — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) May 22, 2022

As Finney-Smith said, don’t be surprised if some Mavericks players make the same gesture if they get a chance to close out one of their upcoming games.

Warriors Steve Kerr Reacts to Curry’s Gesture

Dubs head coach Steve Kerr was asked about his star player’s gesture on a video conference call on May 21, and he did not seem to have too much of a problem with it.

“I don’t mind it all,” Kerr said. “And I think what’s notable is that I don’t think we’ve run into any opponents who seem to mind it. I think Steph, the way he carries himself, the way he handles being on the other end of that kind of stuff, he realizes that it’s all part of the game and players are going to trash talk during the game, they are going to have their theatrics.”

Curry has been well-known to be one of the humblest superstars in the NBA for a while now. The NBA is a league that is pretty liberal with their players showboating, compared with the MLB about bat flips and celebrations or the NFL with touchdown celebrations.

“He enjoys that part of the show. But there’s a humility to Steph that people and fellow players around the league also recognize. So I think they respect him, and that’s why he gets away with it, whereas some guys may not.”

Kerr probably has a point here, as Draymond Green or other combative players probably would not get away with theatrics like this as easily.