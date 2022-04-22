West Rival Moves Closer to Plucking Longtime Coach From Warriors: Report

One of the downsides of achieving a high level of organizational success in the NBA is that other teams will inevitably try to lure those responsible for making it happen to their side. The Golden State Warriors have experienced this time and time again, with Steve Kerr losing a number of staffers.

It looks to be on the verge of happening again, too.

Earlier this month, Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer reported that Warriors associate head coach Mike Brown had a growing desire to find “another opportunity in a team’s first chair.” And there’s at least one team already making moves to potentially give him such an opportunity.

Specifically, the Warriors’ Northern California neighbors, the Sacramento Kings, who just parted ways with interim coach — and former Warriors assistant — Alvin Gentry.

Woj: Kings to Interview Brown for HC Job





Play



What will the Sacramento Kings look for in a head coach? The Athletic's Anthony Slater joined Deuce and Mo to talk about the Kings, why the Kings will likely go with an experienced head coach and what a coach needs to succeed. _______________________________________ Deuce & Mo presented by Burger Patch! Use promo code: DMP20 for 20% off at TheBurgerPatch.com NEW Deuce & Mo merch store: bit.ly/2YSl0AP… 2022-04-08T17:34:58Z

As reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski on Friday, the Kings have “secured permission” to interview Brown for their open head coaching position.

The 52-year-old joins a group that includes Nets consultant Steve Clifford, Darvin Ham and Charles Lee of the Bucks and the Celtics’ Will Hardy as candidates that the Kings are looking to interview.

Sacramento is coming off another disappointing campaign, going 30-52 and missing the playoffs for the 16th straight year (a league record). Along the way, major changes were made to the team’s roster, as well as its coaching staff.

Luke Walton, yet another former Dubs assistant, began the year as the team’s top play-caller but was fired after a poor start. Later, former No. 2 overall pick Marvin Bagley III, veteran sharpshooter Buddy Hield and rising star Tyrese Haliburton were traded. Meanwhile, the team acquired two-time All-Star Domantas Sabonis.

Warriors assistant and former Nets coach Kenny Atkinson was previously mentioned as a candidate for the Kings gig by The Athletic‘s Shams Charania and Sam Amick. It’s unclear whether the club has sought permission to speak with him or if there are plans to do so in the future.

Brown’s Impressive Résumé

As a head coach over parts of eight seasons, Brown compiled an impressive record of 347-216. He also made a trip to the 2007 Finals with LeBron James and the Cavs. In 2009, Brown was recognized as the NBA Coach of the Year after leading Cleveland to a 66-16 record.

During the 2017 NBA Playoffs, Brown famously directed the Warriors to a 12-0 record while Kerr was out due to back issues. Golden State would eventually defeat James, Kyrie Irving and the Cavs in the Finals. That wasn’t the longtime coach’s first championship ring, though.

Brown’s first title as an assistant came in 2003 while he was serving on Gregg Popovich’s staff with the Spurs. Ring No. 3 came with Golden State in 2018.

