Steve Kerr Assistant Could Leave Warriors for California Rival: Report

Golden State Warriors assistant Mike Brown has been a major part of his team’s success dating back to 2016 when Steve Kerr brought him on board. That said, his finest Dubs’ moment may have come during the 2017 playoffs when he led the club to a 12-0 record while Kerr battled back problems.

However, that was hardly his first rodeo.

In 2003, Brown got a ring as part of Gregg Popovich’s staff with the Spurs. Just four years later, he made a trip to the 2007 NBA Finals as head coach of the LeBron James-led Cavs. And over eight seasons as the top play-caller in Cleveland — not to mention the Lakers — he compiled an impressive record of 347-216.

Fast forward to now and, after six seasons as Kerr’s right hand and two more championship rings, the 52-year-old is eyeing an opportunity to lead a team once again, per Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer. Moreover, there may be a job for him just a couple of hours up I-80.

In an April 9 update to his Stein Line Substack, longtime league insider Marc Stein broke down the Kings’ head coaching situation. According to his intel, Brown is one of the coaches who could be in the mix as a possible replacement for Alvin Gentry in California’s capital city:

Amid a growing expectation that the Kings will not make interim coach Alvin Gentry their full-time coach… various veterans have been increasingly mentioned as likely contenders for the post. Coaching free agents Terry Stotts and Mike D’Antoni, alongside Warriors assistant coach Mike Brown and Nets coaching consultant Steve Clifford, are all frequently cited in league circles as potential targets…

As it happens, Gentry took over for former Warriors assistant Luke Walton, who was fired by the Kings after a 6-11 start this season. Moreover, Brown was initially hired by Kerr when Walton left for his first head coaching job in Los Angeles.

Whether it’s Brown or someone else who ends up on the bench in Sacto, they’re likely in for a difficult climb back to relevancy. The Kings haven’t qualified for postseason play since the 2005-06 campaign under Rick Adelman.

Brown has also been mentioned as a candidate to replace Frank Vogel with the Lake Show.

Dubs Named Deepest Team in the Association

On Saturday, Bleacher Report’s Grant Hughes put out his list of the 10 deepest teams in the NBA. For their part, the Warriors edged out the rival Grizzlies for the No. 1 spot. However, Hughes noted that their placement may not be immediately obvious due to the fact that they so depend on Stephen Curry.

The Golden State Warriors are a bit of a paradox. They rank first in depth by the criteria we’re using, but they’re also among the teams most dependent on a single player for success.

He made a point, though, to give the “other guys” their just due, noting that the team has nine positive box plus/minus contributors and writing, “That’s not meant to take away from the cadre of supporting pieces on Golden State’s roster, all of whom bring a little something different.”

