Warriors’ Moses Moody Sounds Off on Exodus of Players

Reality finally hit the Golden State Warriors regarding keeping continuity with their rosters. For years during the height of their dominance (in the late 2010s), ownership was willing to spend more to retain their players as they got more expensive.

In a matter of days since free agency opened, the Warriors lost a plethora of guys that made up their bench. Gary Payton II is headed north to Portland after getting a more lucrative offer. Juan Toscano-Anderson bolted for the Lakers quickly once free agency opened. Otto Porter Jr. will be going north of the border after Toronto offered four million more. Nemanja Bjelica and Chris Chiozza also will not be returning to the Warriors, after Bjelica opted to play overseas and Chiozza did not receive a qualifying offer from the Dubs. Damian Lee will also be gone after signing a deal with Phoenix.

The common denominator with all these moves was the Warriors’ reluctance to be the highest bidder for these departing players. From a business standpoint, it makes sense as the luxury tax bill was about $170 million last season—the highest of all teams.

It hasn’t struck their core starters yet, but with how much their luxury tax is, don’t be surprised if the decision was made to change up their main core sometime down the road.

Moses Moody Expresses Sadness

After their second game in the California Classic summer league, Moses Moody sat down with the media and talked about the departure of his teammates during his rookie season.

“That might have been my biggest welcome to the NBA moment,” Moody reflects. “Seeing all these guys that we’ve been all through this together. That quick. They gone. They gonna be on another team.”

Moody talked about his days in AAU, and how he was used to playing with guys for years together. He was taken back to see so many guys he had a relationship with leave so quickly. Now that Moody is in the league, he is starting to understand that it’s all a part of the game, with so much money involved.

“That’s part of the game, Moody continues. “I didn’t pay attention too much about it before—how teams switch. Being a part of it, that’s something that’s really eye-opening.”

Moses Moody on Warriors losing Gary Payton II, Otto Porter and JTA in free agency pic.twitter.com/JYNYR2BIq1 — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) July 4, 2022

Moody Is Expected to Take a Larger Role Next Season

With the departure of so many role guys, Moody, and his fellow draft class partner, Jonathan Kuminga will be asked to contribute in a larger role.

Along with Kuminga, Moody will be showcased prominently during summer league in Las Vegas.

“I obviously want to put focus on getting better and getting prepared for next year,” Moody said, “and what better way is there to get better than to be in live games with real reps and real fans.”

Outside of recently signed Donte DiVincenzo, Moody will see a clear path to more playing time next season. His performance in limited time next season gives fans and the team promises that he can deliver and become an impactful rotation player.