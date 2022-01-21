NBA Trade Rumors: Proposed Deal Would Net Warriors a Star Big Man

The NBA trade deadline is just three weeks away now and, despite the team’s record, the Golden State Warriors continue to feature in the chatter. Steve Kerr’s crew has been great, unquestionably, but even the best teams have things that can be improved. For the Warriors, the center spot is the most obvious area to address.

Make no mistake, Kevon Looney has consistently outperformed his size and talent level in the pivot. And Draymond Green’s versatility continues to warrant his use as a crunch-time center as well.

Having said that, the team could probably use a rim-roller and paint protector with size to act as an anchor for Golden State’s first five. If that player could also step out and hit a three or two, it would be all the better.

As it happens, Bleacher Report just pitched a deal to bring a player who fits those exact specifications to the Bay Area.

B/R: A Myles Turner Trade Takes the Dubs to the Next Level





Play



What Myles Turner's injury means for his trade value and for the Indiana Pacers on the court Myles Turner will miss some time for the Indiana Pacers with a foot injury. Host Tony East breaks it down, including where the Pacers will miss Turner the most on the court and how his injury impacts the trade deadline. He then discusses some general strategies the Pacers should consider at the trade deadline. Support… 2022-01-19T05:00:15Z

On Thursday, B/R’s Grant Hughes pitched a series of trades designed to push the league’s title contenders “over the top.” In an effort to get the Warriors that much closer to a championship, he proposed the following blockbuster deal for a player who has been linked to Golden State previously:

Indiana Pacer get: James Wiseman, Moses Moody and Nemanja Bjelica

James Wiseman, Moses Moody and Nemanja Bjelica Warriors receive: Myles Turner

Turner is obviously a great player; he’s currently averaging 12.9 points, 7.1 rebounds and a league-leading 2.8 blocks per game. He’s also a career 34.9% three-point shooter, which isn’t spectacular, but it’s good enough that you have to at least honor him as a threat.

Finally, at 25 years old, he’s young enough to be one of the Warriors’ core players for many years to come.

Nevertheless, parting with Wiseman and Moody would be rough. Both have incredible upside and, arguably, better long-term potential than Turner. However, they’re also exactly the kind of players the Pacers should want in exchange for Turner if they’re truly looking rebuild.

For his part, Turner probably does more right now to bolster Golden State’s title chances this year and next. That said, being forced to give up on a pair of recent lottery picks isn’t the only potential drawback here.

The latest Golden State Warriors news straight to your inbox! Heavy on Warriors newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Warriors!

Turner Just Got Injured

Although nabbing Turner would be the ultimate win-now move for the Warriors, there’s a chance that he’s not currently in a position to bring more wins to the Bay. Earlier this week, it was revealed that the big man had suffered a stress reaction in his right foot.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, sources have said Turner’s recovery time could be approximately one month. He added that Turner is expected to get a CT scan in two weeks to see how the injury is healing, a test that should help to clarify his timeline for a return.

READ NEXT: