NBA Writer’s Trade Idea Nets Warriors 3x All-Star in 10-Player Deal

The Ben Simmons sweepstakes, and the drama that’s engulfing the star guard – may be reaching an all-time high.

As of Thursday afternoon, the Golden State Warriors appear to be the very clear front-runner for the services of the three-time All-Star if he is actually traded, that according to a tweet from NBC Sports Bay Area’s Drew Shiller.

“[KRON4 News Sports Director] Jason Dumas on Ben Simmons: ‘He’s open to the California teams is what I’ve been told. Joel Embiid has reached out to him several times since the end of the season. He hasn’t returned Joel Embiid’s calls … he doesn’t want to return to the 76ers. Damage has been done,'” Shiller wrote.

With all of this in mind, some of the scribes at Bleacher Report are putting on their most creative thinking caps and crafting some Simmons-to-the-Warriors trade proposals. Here is the latest one from NBA writer Greg Swartz.

Warriors receive: Ben Simmons, Justin Holiday

Pacers receive: James Wiseman, Andrew Wiggins, Moses Moody

76ers receive: Malcolm Brogdon, Jonathan Kuminga, T.J. Warren, 2026 first-round pick (via Warriors), 2028 first-round pick (via Warriors)

Readers may as well call Swartz “Burger King” now, because his massive trade idea, among loads of other writer’s doozies, is clearly the “Home of the Whopper”.

How Will Kuminga’s, Moody’s Summer League Play Impact Trade Negotiations?

The Sixers’ recent signing of center Andre Drummond to a veteran’s minimum contract has thrown “more gas on the Ben Simmons trade fire”, according to Swartz.

“One former (and future) Western Conference power still appears to be interested and has a number of attractive trade assets to give up for the All-Star guard/forward,” the Bleacher Report writer added. “According to Brandon Robinson of Bally Sports, the, ‘Warriors and 76ers have re-engaged on a Ben Simmons deal,’ noting that ‘Philly is extremely motivated to get this deal done.'”

James Wiseman and Andrew Wiggins have been fixtures on the trade market since Simmons became available, and now that the NBA draft has come and gone, there are now names to tie to the Dubs’ pair of 2021 lottery picks in Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody. There is a small caveat though.

“This trade couldn’t take place immediately, as Kuminga can’t be dealt until Sept. 2 (30 days after signing his rookie deal),” Swartz notes. “All sides could agree, however, and get Moody signed as quickly as possible so players could be moved before training camp begins.”

Summer League doesn’t begin across the league until Sunday, but Golden State fans saw Kuminga and Moody in action for the first time Wednesday night during the second game of the team’s “California Classic”. Both rookies impressed, combining for 37 points.

What Would the Dubs Rotation Look Like if This Trade Happened?

To make things a bit simpler when unfolding the proposed three-team, 10-player mega-swap, here’s who would be joining the Warriors and who would be leaving – excluding the future draft picks – with their positions listed as well.

IN: Ben Simmons (PG), Justin Holiday (SG/SF)

OUT: Moses Moody (SG), Andrew Wiggins (SF/PF), Jonathan Kuminga (PF), James Wiseman (C)

It goes without saying that if this monumental trade were to be offered, accepted and completed, the construction of the Dubs roster would be a mess, and there would need to be lots of tinkering. However, here is what things would temporarily look like with those additions and subtractions (plus taking our best guess at which remaining Warriors free agents will return or leave).

Also, it’s extremely notable that Simmons is no ordinary point guard, standing at 6-foot-11 with the playmaking and ball handling abilities of a 5-foot-11 guard, yet unable to shoot jumpers and free throws. He could, of course, switch positions after a trade.

PG: Stephen Curry, Ben Simmons, Nico Mannion, Gary Payton II

SG: Klay Thompson, Justin Holiday, Damion Lee, Jordan Poole, Mychal Mulder

SF: Otto Porter Jr., Juan Toscano-Anderson

PF: Draymond Green, Nemanja Bjelica

C: Kevon Looney

LOTS to sift through here and consider in terms of sacrificing the future for another star, but at least Dub Nation can rest easy knowing that No. 30 isn’t going anywhere.

