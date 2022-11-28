NBA Scout Sounds Off on Ex-Warriors Guard’s NBA Prospects

Nico Mannion, who was drafted No. 48 overall by the Golden State Warriors in 2020 and later joined the club as a two-way baller, has been on a wild ride since taking his game overseas. And not in a particularly good way.

The former McDonald’s All-American went viral before last season when an intestinal infection saw him drop almost 20 pounds. That illness, combined with a bout with COVID-19, back problems and an ankle injury resulted in both a delayed start and underwhelming overall effort during his first year with Serie A’s Virtus Bologna.

He has continued to show flashes of big-league potential, like when he dropped 20 points on Spain while repping Italy in FIBA World Cup qualifiers earlier this month. However, he has experienced long stretches of riding the pine when suiting up for his domestic club.

Given the adversity he’s faced since leaving the Warriors, one can’t help but wonder if the NBA door is already beginning to close on him. Heavy Sports’ Sean Deveney recently spoke to an Association scout in an effort to find out.

Scout: Don’t Count Mannion Out Just Yet

Mannion is actually coming off what might be his best two-game run to date with Virtus, having logged consecutive 15-point nights on 60% shooting in wins over Trento and Brindisi (on November 20 & 27). Across all competitions, though, he’s averaging just 7.8 points and 2.6 assists per game.

And he’s coming off a year in which he was largely relegated to mop-up duty. Nevertheless, the scout tells Deveney that Mannion has time to make his presence known and get back on the NBA radar.

“He is young, he is 21. European coaches, they don’t like to play young guys all that much so, when you consider that as part of it, he is really playing pretty well over there,” the scout assessed. “They have a couple of veterans, Iffe Lundberg and [Milos] Teodosic, ahead of him but he has still been able to make an impact.”

Added the scout: “It’s a good team, it is probably the best team in the Italian League and they want to win a championship, so developing a young guy is not their top priority. They’re going to play him when they think he can help them win.”

