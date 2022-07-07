Otto Porter Opens Up for First Time Since Leaving Warriors

Now that the moratorium period has passed in the NBA, fans of the Golden State Warriors will have to move on quickly with the departure of so many players from last season.

More than five players will be sporting new jerseys next season, including Stephen Curry’s brother-in-law Damian Lee. He signed a new deal with the division rivals Phoenix Suns after spending over three seasons with the Dubs.

Otto Porter was always a priority for the Warriors to resign and have him continue to be a staple in the Dubs’ rotation, but with the luxury tax at such a high level for the Dubs, they really could not compete with so many other offers from other teams.

On July 1, 2022, the Toronto Raptors and Porter agreed. The second season comes with a player option, so Porter has the chance to bet on himself this upcoming season. He can opt out after one year and retest free agency for a chance at a larger multi-year deal.

Porter Comments on Decision to Bolt the Warriors

Porter leaving came down to money, but it is always better when it comes directly from the player himself when they speak about leaving the team and signing elsewhere. Even if it came down to money, fans would rather hear it from the players themselves rather than the agents or spokesmen.

Although the third overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft mentioned that Toronto was the city where his significant other came from, Porter came clean as to why he left an opportunity to defend their title in San Francisco. After being officially introduced as a new member of Toronto, Porter reflected on his time with the Dubs.

“It was tough, obviously, winning a championship there,” Porter tells the Canadian media. “I think a lot of guys were expecting everybody to be back to run at it again. It was a tough decision. But I’m locked in with those guys for life. We had an unbelievable year.”

In 22.2 minutes for the Dubs this past season, Porter put up 8.2 points, and 5.7 rebounds, and shot the three at a 37% clip. As the playoffs got deeper, Porter became more of an integral part of the rotation, with Kerr relying on him to provide consistent minutes during adjustments.

Warriors Had An Offer to Resign Porter

With so many players leaving the Warriors, it may appear as if the front office let them leave, and that they did not make much of an effort to retain key role players like Porter.

That may be further from the truth, as The Athletic’s Anthony Slater reported that the Warriors did offer a veteran minimum offer for Porter, but Porter chased the more lucrative offer out there. The Raptors offered Porter about four more million dollars than the Warriors did.

His loss will be sorely missed, as Porter was exactly the player that coach Steve Kerr and the team desperately needed to complement Steph Curry and the other shooters on the team. His departure will mean more minutes and pressure on second-year player Moses Moody to come in and defend along with hitting the occasional open three.