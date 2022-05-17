Warriors Make Major Change to Big Man’s Game 1 Status

If one were to ask which Golden State Warriors player had made the largest measurable positive impact on the court this postseason, Otto Porter may not be the first name to come to fans’ minds. However, that doesn’t change the fact that the numbers say it’s true.

Over his 10 appearances so far, the Warriors have outscored their playoff opponents by a whopping 14.4 points per 100 possessions when Porter has been on the court, which is far and away the best mark team-wide. For frame of reference, one could add up the net ratings of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole and the number would only hit 5.8.

So, while the Dubs were able to prevail in their Game 6 bout with the Grizz without him, there has been a high level of concern about the veteran’s availability going forward.

Thankfully, Golden State just issued a favorable update on Porter’s injury status for Game 1 of their Western Conference Finals series against the Mavericks.

Porter Stamped With ‘Probable’ Tag Ahead of Game 1

Otto Porter Jr., who missed last game to right foot soreness, is going through drills at Warriors practice right now pic.twitter.com/2xOv4QoXXZ — Dalton Johnson (@DaltonJ_Johnson) May 16, 2022

After the Warriors’ light practice on Sunday, head coach Steve Kerr was optimistic in his assessment of Porter’s injury recovery, saying he was “hopeful” about the baller’s return. One day later, Kerr indicated that the 28-year-old would likely be available for Wednesday’s series opener against Dallas.

Porter, who averaged 8.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.1 steals per contest during the regular season, was a full practice participant on Monday, and Kerr liked what he saw from him.

“He looked good,” Kerr said of Porter. “I just talked to him, he said he feels good. I would say he’s probable for Game 1.”

Porter fell prey to right foot soreness during the first half of the Dubs’ Game 5 loss to the Grizzlies last week. After playing just 12 minutes in the contest, he was forced into an early exit and replaced by Nemanja Bjelica to start the game’s second half.

He had played a key role in helping the team win its previous two games against Memphis, hitting a combined seven triples and scoring 25 total points.

Warriors Reviving the California Classic

Per an announcement from the club on Monday, the Warriors will host the fourth annual California Classic Summer League at Chase Center on July 2-3. Joining Golden State for the two-day event will be the Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat and Sacramento Kings.

“The California Classic showcases rookies selected in the 2022 NBA Draft competing in their first NBA games, along with sophomores, select free agents and other players competing to make NBA and NBA G League regular season rosters,” the release read. “The California Classic began in 2018 and has been hosted by the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center in each of its previous three years.”

The Warriors still plan to participate in the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas later that month.

