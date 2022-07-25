Warriors Ink College Lacrosse Legend to Camp Deal: Report

After a period of radio silence from their front office, the reported signings are coming fast and furious for the Golden State Warriors, who are well on their way toward completing the roster for training camp.

Over the weekend, the club secured the return of two-way baller and defensive stopper Quinndary Weatherspoon, much to the delight of Dub Nation. The Warriors also managed to pluck Celtics summer league curiosity and former Purdue big man Trevion Williams as a camp signing.

Golden State looks to have added yet another player to the mix on Monday.

Per a report by Hoops Rumors’ JD Shaw, 26-year-old G League guard Pat Spencer will also be making his way to the Bay as an Exhibit 10 signing.

From the Lacrosse Field Back to the Hardwood

Play

The Pat Spencer Story | The Foundation | Northwestern Basketball After four years at Loyola (MD), Pat Spencer became the second leading scorer in NCAA Divison 1 Lacrosse history. Now, he is using his fifth-year of eligibility to play basketball in the Big Ten at Northwestern. Find out how he got here. 2019-12-19T18:09:31Z

After spending his first year as a hoops pro with Hamburg Towers of the German Basketball Bundesliga in 2020-21, the 6-foot-3 Spencer returned to the US to play for the Capital City Go-Go in 2021-22.

Over 15 games with the Wizards’ affiliate club, he averaged 7.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest. He also shot 59.2% from the floor and 46.7% from three-point range (on just 15 attempts, however). More recently, he played with Washington’s summer league squad in Las Vegas.

Before he decided to chase his hoops dreams, though, the Davidsonville, Maryland native looked like a future Hall of Famer in an entirely different sport.

Spencer was one of the greatest lacrosse players in the nation at Loyola from 2016 to 2019. During that time, the attacker scored 149 goals and dished out a Division I record 231 assists for the Greyhounds. As a senior, he was honored with the Tewaaraton Award, which recognizes the best male and female lacrosse players nationwide.

At that point, he opted out of continuing on to the pro circuit and transferred to Northwestern in pursuit of a career on the hardwood.

Doing the Little Things

Although he has made some highlight plays since making the transition, Spencer hasn’t been a big-time, 30-point scorer or a walking triple-double. What he has been, though, is someone who does a lot of little things that can help swing a game. And he expects to continue providing that same value in the NBA.

“I think for me my role at the next level is probably going to be in a reserve role and being somebody that they can trust to come in, take care of the basketball, make plays for other guys around me and lock up defensively,” Spencer said in January, via Glenn Clark Radio.

“I’m realistic with myself. I’m not going to come in and be an NBA All-Star, but I think I have a lot to bring to the table.”

Spencer will be a candidate to join the Santa Cruz Warriors after training camp.

