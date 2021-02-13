Warriors Superstar & Analyst Have Critical Comments on Remainder of NBA Career

The Golden State Warriors superstar and their two-time MVP Steph Curry have been surging on a two-game win streak. Thanks to Curry and his averages of 30.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 5.9 assists per game the team sits in the eighth seed of the NBA’s highly competitive western conference.
This type of play is what Golden State will need in order to secure their position and make their way into the playoffs. Furthermore, the team will need it for years to come if they wish to re-enter the conversation of championship contenders.
One former NBA champion commented recently on just how long he believes Curry will keep going on like this.
Pierce Believes Curry’s Prime Will Continue On
Getty ImagesFormer Boston Celtics forward Paul Pierce.
During a recent episode of the ESPN NBA show “The Jump,” former Boston Celtic Finals MVP Paul Pierce debated if Curry’s statements on how long his prime will continue are true or false.
“That’s real talk,” Pierce stated on the show via NBC Sports Bay Area. “He’s an all-time player, and all-time players find a way each and every year. He doesn’t rely on a lot of athleticism. The way he handles the ball, the way he shoots — he can be doing this for another six or seven years. I truly believe that.”
“If they get some pieces around him, the magic can happen for them again.”
Before the season began Curry’s personal trainer, Brandon Payne, talked about how Curry’s body is continually evolving just like his skillset.
“He’s still gaining strength, he’s still gaining power, he’s still getting faster. He’s still refining movement patterns, and all athletes develop at different speeds … not only is his skill level evolving continually but is body still is developing.”
“He’s got a lot left. It’s way too early to be trying to see when the end is.”
Curry Feels He’s in his Mid 20’s
As members of the media will always debate how long Curry can keep up this pace, their recent comments were based on those he said when deciding to jump into the conversation about his own prime.
“I’m in the middle of my prime,” Golden State’s MVP said via NBC Sports. “There’s definitely an awareness of the little things that you an can do — that I’ve been doing, that I’m doing now, that I can do going forward — to make sure your body is able to recover, able to stay in prime condition so that you give yourself the best chance to be ready for season after season after season.
“And then you make the necessary adjustments of what your game needs to morph into and things like that … I feel like I’m in my mid 20s right now. I don’t know what that means. Maybe I’m just tricking myself.
“I don’t have any concerns about falling off anytime soon.”
It’s great for the team that Curry feels this way. If he’s able to keep up this type of play into next season as All-Star guard Klay Thompson returns the team will certainly be able to compete for the top spot in the western conference.
