Warriors Superstar & Analyst Have Critical Comments on Remainder of NBA Career

The Golden State Warriors superstar and their two-time MVP Steph Curry have been surging on a two-game win streak. Thanks to Curry and his averages of 30.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 5.9 assists per game the team sits in the eighth seed of the NBA’s highly competitive western conference.

This type of play is what Golden State will need in order to secure their position and make their way into the playoffs. Furthermore, the team will need it for years to come if they wish to re-enter the conversation of championship contenders.

One former NBA champion commented recently on just how long he believes Curry will keep going on like this.

Pierce Believes Curry’s Prime Will Continue On

During a recent episode of the ESPN NBA show “The Jump,” former Boston Celtic Finals MVP Paul Pierce debated if Curry’s statements on how long his prime will continue are true or false.

“That’s real talk,” Pierce stated on the show via NBC Sports Bay Area. “He’s an all-time player, and all-time players find a way each and every year. He doesn’t rely on a lot of athleticism. The way he handles the ball, the way he shoots — he can be doing this for another six or seven years. I truly believe that.”

“If they get some pieces around him, the magic can happen for them again.”

Before the season began Curry’s personal trainer, Brandon Payne, talked about how Curry’s body is continually evolving just like his skillset.