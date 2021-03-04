Steve Kerr: ‘Scary’ Practice Incident Left Warriors Starter Injured

The Golden State Warriors were left without one of their starters for a key matchup after what the team’s coach described as a “scary” practice incident.

The team announced just before Wednesday’s matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers that Kelly Oubre Jr. had been ruled out for the game. As Wes Goldberg of the Mercury News reported, Oubre suffered a sprained left wrist after falling hard to the floor after a dunk attempt in practice. The full extent of the injury was not yet known, including whether it could keep him out beyond Wednesday’s matchup.

Incident Called ‘Scary’

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr shed some light on the injury ahead of Wednesday’s game, saying it was a frightening moment when Oubre went down hard.

“It was scary,” Kerr said.

Oubre has emerged as one of the team’s most productive scorers and the top scoring option behind Steph Curry. He has averaged 20.1 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists over the last 15 games, earning a midseason grade of “A” from the USA Today’s Warriors Wire.

The report noted that he was particularly sharp in the last month and looks to be a key part of the team’s playoff push.