Warriors Sign Self-Proclaimed ‘Best Shooter’ in Draft

With eyes on the pending return of former prospect James Wiseman, the Golden State Warriors’ big man has his eyes set to play in the summer league when they go to Las Vegas.

Jonathan Kuminga is set to return from the FIBA World Cup Qualifying with Congo and will participate in Vegas. Moses Moody also is another former rookie, who will see plenty of minutes at UNLV soon.

Regardless, the team still continues to do their due diligence and develop young guys through their system. Unlike other contending franchises, the Dubs have made it known they are not ones to put all their eggs in one basket, and instead rather contend and develop for tomorrow’s stars at the same time.

The Dubs officially signed undrafted free agent Lester Quiñones, formerly of the Memphis Tigers, to a two-way contract. He spent three years with Penny Hardaway as a coach and developed a strong kinship with Wiseman, who played one year at Memphis. Quiñones is expected to start the season with the Santa Cruz Warriors and see if he can end up carving out a role with the Dubs later in the season.

Shams Charania of The Athletic first had the signing reported just minutes after the draft concluded. Quiñones is the type of player the Warriors are famous for targeting. Long wingspan guards who can shoot, and can stay in front of players on defense. The New York native fits this to the tee, with his shooting as his best attribute on the basketball court.

Quiñones Has A lot of Confidence as a Shooter

Although the 21-year-old was not drafted, he did not seem to lack in confidence with his abilities. After going through five workouts with different teams, Quiñones decided to forgo his senior year at Memphis, and stay in the draft. He spoke with HoopsHype soon after and set the bar high for himself.

“I feel like I’m one of the best shooters, if not the best shooter, in this year’s draft, and it’s just my job to show it every workout I go to.”

The Warriors were in on him early, as they were one of the five teams to have worked Quiñones out. The young guard revealed his favorite player to be Klay Thompson as he was growing up.

“Klay [Thompson] has been a favorite player of mine for years now,” Quiñones tells HoopsHype. “With him being a 3-and-D player… just watching guys like that really just helps with studying film and really just perfect my craft, and get my game to the next level. Guys like [Mikal] Bridges and Klay are guys I look at.”

Lester Q Lights It Up Against the Lakers

In the Warriors’ second game of the California Classic tournament, Quiñones lit it up and lead his team on 6-of-13 shooting, finishing with 19 points. The Dubs got punished 100-77 by the Lakers but there were a lot of positives to see with how the undrafted rookie played.

“Lester was good,” said Santa Cruz Warriors coach Seth Cooper. “We believe he can be a guy who makes shots at a pretty high level. You got to see some of that today… That’s something we can continue to build on.”

Quiñones will look to build on this performance as the summer league now moves into Las Vegas. Fans will want to be on the lookout for No. 25 once the Warriors get on the court.