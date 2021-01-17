Warriors Starter Describes Star Forward’s IQ As ‘Out of This World’

The Golden State Warriors find themselves 6-6 currently after their most recent loss to Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets. For the majority of their young season, the Warriors have been one of the worst defensive teams in the league.

Luckily for them, their former Defensive Player of the Year, and All-Star forward, Draymond Green returned to their lineup and has helped spark them to be better. From teaching younger players on the floor to calling out coverages, one reason the Warriors are more competitive now is due to Green.

Green’s ‘IQ’ is Other Worldly

Having veterans on the team are a great way to help inspire confidence in younger players. They can help set the tone, tempo, and aggressiveness needed to compete on a nightly basis.

Following Golden State’s loss against the Indiana Pacers, some of the younger Warriors opened up about what it’s like to play alongside Green.

“His IQ is out of this world, defensively,” swingman Andrew Wiggins stated to reporters via NBC Sports. “He’s everywhere.”

Wiggins wasn’t the only one to state their opinion on the matter. Backup big man Kevon Looney also said how much of a defensive ‘quarterback’ Green has been.

“Having Draymond back has been a big help. He’s a quarterback, the anchor of our defense. Having him out there has been great. He’s been able to talk to Andrew and Kelly [Oubre Jr.] to give them that confidence. They can pressure the ball and him and James and the other bigs back there to protect them has really changed our intensity of our defense.”

Green Took Recent Losses ‘Personally’