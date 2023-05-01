Steph Curry Sends Strong Message to Doubters as Lakers Loom

The Golden State Warriors are defending NBA champions, but that hasn’t bought them much in the way of faith regarding their chances to repeat.

Finishing the season six games over .500 and slotted firmly the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference has sowed doubts among basketball fans and media. An 11-30 record away from home didn’t inspire much confidence either. Then, of course, there is the Dubs’ aging trio of stars and the preseason fiasco in which one of those stars, Draymond Green, dropped fourth-year guard Jordan Poole with a swift punch to the face during practice.

So maybe, in retrospect, the doubters came by their apprehension honest where the Warriors are concerned. But four titles and six trips to the NBA Finals in eight years has to count for something. Knocking off the No. 3-seeded Sacramento Kings with road wins in Games 5 and 7 ought to buy the Warriors even more. Yet still, the questions persist, even as Golden State heads into a series against the No. 7-seeded Los Angeles Lakers in which the Dubs hold home court and are the favorites to advance (Warriors [-160] and Lakers [+135] to win series, per BetMGM).

Steph Curry, fresh off breaking a league record by dropping 50 points in Game 7 against the Kings, was asked about the Dubs being written off as legitimate title contenders moving forward in this year’s playoffs. He responded with the kind of message every team and player still active in this postseason can, or at least should, take to heart.

Stephen Curry Talks His EPIC 50-Point Game 7 vs. Kings | April 30, 2023 Stephen Curry met with the media following the Golden State Warriors Game 7 victory over the Sacramento Kings. 2023-05-01T01:34:50Z

“Not as long as I’m still breathing,” Curry said.

Draymond Green Takes Exception to NBA Experts ‘Turning Page’ on Warriors

Green, who has been Curry’s running mate through the entirety of the Dubs’ modern day dynasty, also took exception to people around the league assuming that the Warriors are past their collective prime.