Warriors Give Troubling Playoff Update on Steph Curry

The Golden State Warriors were fully healthy for just 11 minutes throughout the entirety of the regular season. Now, with the start of the NBA Playoffs just days away, the Dubs’ misfortune may not flip anytime soon.

Golden State head coach Steve Kerr spoke to the media on Sunday, April 10, as to the health of two-time MVP Steph Curry who has missed the last 12 games due to a sprained ligament in his foot. The news Kerr had to share about Curry’s availability for the start of the postseason wasn’t catastrophic, but it also fell short of encouraging.

“We’ll see how everything goes with Steph next week. There’s a chance he could be ready for Game 1, there’s a chance he might not,” Kerr said. “It’s literally going to be a day-to-day thing as it all unfolds this week, and we’ll know a lot more after the next few days when he’s ramping up his work.”

“We won’t practice [Monday], but the guys will come back in on Tuesday,” Kerr continued. “But I imagine this will go right down to the wire as far as Game 1 is concerned, whether we know his availability.”

Warriors Clinch No. 3 Seed on Back of Klay Thompson’s Huge Night

It is not stretching the truth to say that the Warriors were left in disarray after Curry went down in the second quarter of a game against the Boston Celtics on March 16.

Golden State had been without Klay Thompson for the first 38 games of the year following his absence from the entirety of the previous two seasons — they went 29-9. The Dubs lost Draymond Green to a back injury for 30 games starting January 9 against the Cleveland Cavaliers, the same night Thompson returned — they went 17-13.

But after Curry was injured, the Warriors lost seven of eight and were in danger of dropping home court in the first round of the Western Conference Playoffs, as the Dallas Mavericks appeared likely to usurp them and the Utah Jazz threatened to do the same.

However, since that time, Golden State has been able to reel off five wins in a row and hold onto both home court and the No. 3 seed in the conference. The primary reason for that success has been Thompson’s return to his pre-injury form.

The Warriors’ five-time All-Star shooting guard played in three of the team’s final five games of the regular season, sitting out the other two as part of back-to-back matchups. He dropped 36 points on 50% shooting against the Jazz in a crucial home victory on April 2. Five days later, Thompson filled it up with 33 points on 54.5% shooting against the Los Angeles Lakers. And in the final game of the season, which the Dubs had to have to hold off Dallas and avoid the No. 1 seed Phoenix Suns in a potential second-round matchup, Thompson poured in 41 points on 55.2% shooting from the field.

He spoke to his performances down the stretch and where he feels like the Warriors are heading into the first round of the playoffs against the Denver Nuggets, especially if they can get healthy.

“Lot of ups and downs for myself this season, but I stuck with it and I will continue to do that. [We have] some great momentum going into the playoffs.” Thompson said. “I’m back, and I’m so ready for next weekend. It’s gonna be a dog fight, but we’re ready.”

Golden State ‘Hasn’t Reached Potential’ As Playoffs Arrive

While Kerr spent Sunday’s media session tempering expectations as a hedge against Curry’s health taking a turn for the worse, he also provided optimism that the Warriors could finally be back to full strength just in time for the start of the playoffs this weekend.

“There’s a chance we could get everybody on the same page and healthy, and I think we haven’t reached our potential yet, and that’s exciting to me,” Kerr said. “I think we still have some room for growth, and I’ve seen teams kinda find some magic in the playoffs, and that’s what we’re gonna be shooting to do.”

The Warriors will host the Nuggets in Game 1 of their opening-round series on Saturday, April 16, at 5:30 p.m. Pacific Standard Time.