Three-Time All-Star Sounds Off on Warriors’ Curry: ‘He Messed Up the Game’

The evolution of three-point shooting in the NBA — and the game of basketball at large — has been a polarizing subject in recent years. Even as the takes on that evolution vary wildly (particularly along generational lines), though, there’s one thing that everyone can agree on.

Stephen Curry is the one most responsible for making it happen.

Depending on which side of the argument you fall on, the Golden State Warriors star is either an incredible innovator and trendsetter or the designated ruiner of the hardwood world. Not everyone is looking to drop a hot take — one way or the other — on Curry’s role in the great perimeter shift, however.

For his part, Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal thinks that there’s a bit of truth in both ideas, explaining his thought process on the Curry Effect during an appearance on JJ Redick’s podcast, The Old Man and the Three.

Beal’s Measured Analysis of Steph and the Three-Point (R)evolution

While discussing Curry’s incredible NBA Finals appearance against the Celtics, Beal — who witnessed the baller’s 43-point outburst in Game 4 live — detoured into his own take on the rise of the three and Steph’s hand in it.

“He messed up the game in a good way,” Beal told Redick with a chuckle. “I think he hurt the youth because the youth just loves threes and that’s all they thinking about doing is shooting threes.”

The Wizards star was similarly in push-and-pull mode with regard to how Steph — the NBA’s all-time leader in three-point buckets made with 3,117 and counting — has affected the pro game.

“You can just see in the league how we value the three-point line now,” Beal said. “It’s not just something that we just look at as a spacer. We value it at all five positions. We need everybody to be able to shoot the three because that’s a threat — spacing the floor, being able to create some more drives for your guards.”

Beal concluded by doling out some of the credit/guilt for the three-point (r)evolution to Curry’s teammates.

“I think him and Klay [Thompson] and their whole team just changed the game in a good but bad way.”

Expert Says to Bet the Over on Warriors’ Win Projection

For a team that just won the championship, the Warriors’ line for total wins (52.5) in 2022-23 struck some as being a little low. Count Doug Kezirian among those who are expecting more out of Steph and Co. this season — on Thursday, ESPN’s resident betting expert revealed that he’s taking the over with the Dubs.

“The Warriors seem to have the perfect balance of experience and youth. I think [Steve] Kerr will optimize this unique situation, allowing the young core to maintain the club’s energy and hunger while monitoring his veterans’ minutes. This will keep the vibe fresh during an otherwise monotonous season. Plus, as the younger guys develop, Kerr will have enormous lineup flexibility to match up with various opponents,” Kezirian wrote.

He isn’t quite ready to bet on the Warriors repeating as champs, though.

“I lean to over 52.5 wins, but I would not make a championship wager. I just think so much has to go right for 6-1 odds to have value between now and the start of the playoffs.”