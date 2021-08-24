Warrior Steph Curry’s Parents Divorcing After 33 Years of Marriage

Steph Curry’s parents, who have been a fixture of Golden State Warriors games and two of the most famous parents in the NBA, are reportedly divorcing after 33 years of marriage.

TMZ reported the sad news on Monday, noting that Sonya Curry had filed for divorce from husband Dell Curry back in June. The couple released a statement explaining their split, saying that the decision came after they had been separated for the last year.

“After exploring a trial separation over the past year and much thoughtful consideration, we have decided to end our marriage. As this comes with a great deal of sadness, our focus and desire is for our family’s continued happiness,” Sonya and Dell Curry said in a statement to People magazine. “We are so thankful for all the many blessings and successes! We stay committed to and supportive of our children and grandchildren and will remain on connected paths. We ask that our privacy be respected and prayer for our family as we move forward.”

The latest Warriors news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Warriors newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Warriors!