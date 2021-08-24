Warrior Steph Curry’s Parents Divorcing After 33 Years of Marriage

Steph Curry’s parents, who have been a fixture of Golden State Warriors games and two of the most famous parents in the NBA, are reportedly divorcing after 33 years of marriage.
TMZ reported the sad news on Monday, noting that Sonya Curry had filed for divorce from husband Dell Curry back in June. The couple released a statement explaining their split, saying that the decision came after they had been separated for the last year.
“After exploring a trial separation over the past year and much thoughtful consideration, we have decided to end our marriage. As this comes with a great deal of sadness, our focus and desire is for our family’s continued happiness,” Sonya and Dell Curry said in a statement to People magazine. “We are so thankful for all the many blessings and successes! We stay committed to and supportive of our children and grandchildren and will remain on connected paths. We ask that our privacy be respected and prayer for our family as we move forward.”
Famous Marriage Coming to an End
As People noted, the couple had met at Virginia Tech University and married in 1988. They had two sons, NBA players Steph and Seth Curry, and a daughter, Sydel. They both came from athletic backgrounds, with Dell playing in the NBA from 1986 until 2002 and later becoming a color commentator for the Charlotte Hornets television broadcasts. Sonya was a star volleyball player in high school and college.
As TMZ reported, Sonya filed divorce papers back in June in North Carolina, and the legal proceedings are ongoing. The report did not cite a reason for the split.
The couple had been working closely up until last year, launching a podcast series in 2020 in which they interviewed other parents of prominent figures. The podcast, Raising Fame: Sports Edition, had six episodes that included the parents of sports stars Megan Rapinoe, Rob Gronkowski and Vince Carter.
The couple said the project was a chance for them build a community for parents
“After going through this experience with our boys, I felt we need a community, we need a platform where parents can actually hear from other parents,” the couple said in an interview with the sports broadcast news site Awful Announcing. “As you’re embarking on this journey, you can glean some kind of advice or encouragement. Because really, the title’s Raising Fame, but there’s no rulebook for raising fame. We kind of wanted to dispel that, actually; what we really wanted to do was just encourage parents to parent along the way, and what I’d kind of say is to get out of the way of what their children’s destinies are supposed to be. So that’s what’s exciting for me, the community being built out for parents of athletes.”
Other Happy News for Curry Family
While Dell and Sonya Curry’s divorce may make for a difficult time for the family, there is other good news ahead. Sydel, who is married to Steph’s Warriors teammate Damion Lee, announced in June that couple is expecting their first child.
That led to a viral video when Steph and wife Ayesha Curry first learned that they would be an uncle and aunt. Ayesha opened a box given to her by Sydel and Damion, and began screaming and running around the room when she realized that it was a baby announcement. Steph was quite happy as well, pumping his fists in joy as he jumped onto the furniture and ran around the room.
