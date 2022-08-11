Warriors’ Steph Curry Receives Eye-Popping Gift From Rap Legend [WATCH]

Few people have a knack for acquiring gold/bling like Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry. In the last few months alone, the superstar baller has added a Western Conference Finals MVP trophy, an NBA Finals MVP trophy and yet another NBA championship ring to his collection.

However, he may have received his best piece yet earlier this week during a trip to the LBC.

After joining his former Warrior brother-in-law, Damion Lee, for a golf scramble (and a dance with the Larry O’Brien Trophy) in Kentucky on Monday, Curry jetted back to California, where he spent some time with Snoop Dogg the following day. In doing so, he received an incredible memento from the multi-platinum-selling rapper and entertainer.

Steph’s New Chain

Snoop gifted Steph a Death Row chain 🐐 [via @SnoopDogg] pic.twitter.com/ofDhjMpJUM — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) August 10, 2022

Curry made the trip to Snoop’s old stomping grounds for the reopening of an indoor basketball court at Martin Luther King, Jr. Park that he and the hip-hop icon had teamed up to refurbish (alongside artist Damion Scott).

Per ONE37pm, more than 70 children from the local Boys & Girls Club were invited to come and play on the finished court, which had been in need of repair for several years. While there, they shot hoops, participated in drills and received a surprise visit from Snoop and Steph.

As a token of his appreciation for Steph’s involvement in the project, Snoop presented the baller with a Death Row Records chain, a moment that was captured in the clip embedded above.

Of course, Death Row is the legendary rap label founded in 1991 by Suge Knight, Dr. Dre, The DOC and Dick Griffey. Snoop’s debut album, Doggystyle, was released by the label two years later.

In February of this year, Snoop announced that he was acquiring the rights to the Death Row Records trademarks from MNRK Music Group. Shortly thereafter, he released a new album through the revived label.

A Personal Mission

Fixing up the court was part of Curry Brand’s mission to impact 100,000 youth and renovate 20 safe places to play by the year 2025. For Snoop, though, it was a labor of love and something very personal to him.

“Coming back is always emotional for me because this is the place where I learned how to play basketball. I also learned how to play football here, as well as being community active. I learned how to hang out with the homies to build relationships. I learned how to rap, how to talk and be me in this park right here,” the rapper said.

“To come back and see the kids doing different things and trying to be better than we were, that’s what it’s all about. And to give them more opportunities than what we had is what it’s really about.”

