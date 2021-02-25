Warriors Star Has Laudatory Comments About Tiger Woods Health Following Accident

The Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry is on a shortlist of sports stars who can go by one name. In general, it’s a shortlist of people who can only go by one name and be recognized globally for it.

One of those people happens to be golfing megastar and legend, Tiger Woods. Following the breaking news of his harrowing car crash, many took to social media to offer their thoughts, prayers, and best of intentions to him and his family. Similarly, Curry tweeted out prayers to Woods, and his family, for them all to remain as strong as they can throughout this time.

“Heal up quickly @TigerWoods,” Curry tweeted. Praying for you and your family. God is in control always. Stay strong.”

Heal up quickly @TigerWoods! Praying for you and your family. God is in control always. Stay strong — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) February 23, 2021

Curry Discusses Woods’ ‘Quality of Life’ Moving Forward

Luckily for Woods, after being taken to the hospital it was declared that he had no life-threatening injuries. The crash took place not long after 7:00 am PST as it was described as “a single-vehicle roll-over traffic collision on the border of Rolling Hills Estates and Ranchos Palos Verdes.”

Further commenting on the matter, Curry spoke about what he’s seen Woods go through over the years and what he believes was the most important piece for Woods moving forward.

“Thankfully he didn’t have any life-threatening injuries, but it’s just unfortunate and said knowing all he’s been through these last couple years,” Curry stated to reporters via NBC Sports Bay Area. “Thankfully he’s OK from what I hear. I don’t know too many details, but you just wish for a speedy recovery, because at this point, I’m a huge golf fan, we all know that, and love watching him play and being on the tour and competing.”

Here's Steph Curry talking about his reaction to the Tiger Woods situation. "In this day and age, when you hear about Tiger, your mind, for me, goes to a dark place." pic.twitter.com/VU5PcJcvto — Wes Goldberg (@wcgoldberg) February 24, 2021

“At this point, it’s not about golf, it’s about his quality of life and being there for his kids. That’s the most important thing right now. Hopefully he makes a full recovery to be there for them. He’s got a lot of life to live.”

Steve Kerr’s Comments on Woods’ Condition

As previously mentioned, many offered their support for the Woods’ family once the news broke. Yet, Curry wasn’t the only Warriors staff member to comment on the situation to the press. Golden State’s head coach Steve Kerr also spoke on Woods’ crash and what his initial thoughts were upon hearing the news to a group of reporters.

“ I haven’t really talked to the players yet, I saw the news a couple hours ago on my phone,” Kerr said in a video press conference with reporters via NBC Sports. “It’s obviously very, very scary. Just waiting to hear further news. Really hoping for the best news possible. But very, very scary.”

Thankfully, Woods will have the opportunity to be able to recover from his injuries. While they did not put his life in danger, they make take him away from the green for some time. During the accident, Woods shattered his ankle and, via the LA Times, “had to insert a rod into his leg and placed screws into his foot and ankle.”

Hopefully, just like some of the returning Warriors, Woods will be able to recover and return to his healthy physical form.

