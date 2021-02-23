Tiger Woods’ Health Update: Hospitalized After ‘Major’ Crash, Police

PGA legend Tiger Woods was hospitalized following a violent car crash on February 23, as reported by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The LASD reported on Tuesday that the 45-year-old golf star was involved in an accident that took place “at approximately 7:12 a.m.” local time in California. Officers responded “to a single-vehicle roll-over traffic collision on the brother of Rolling Hills Estates and Ranchos Palos Verdes.”

LA County Sheriff's Dept. to CBSN LA … Woods' injuries are non life-threatening — Joe Musso (@MooseOnAir) February 23, 2021

Video of the vehicle’s damage posted on Twitter reveals the severity of the accident.

Praying that Tiger Woods is all good after he crashed his car pic.twitter.com/fhIPVtuGic — Utd Interest (@Utdlnterest) February 23, 2021

“The drive and sole occupant was identified as PGA golfer Eldrick ‘Tiger’ Woods,” the LASD’s statement read. “Mr. Woods was extricated from the wreck with the ‘jaws of life’ but Los Angeles County firefights and paramedics, then transported to a local hospital by ambulance for his injuries.”

Investigators from the LASD Lomita Station are investigating the traffic accident, according to the police report. Mark Steinberg, Tiger’s agent released an official statement on Tuesday afternoon that Woods has “sustained multiple leg injuries and is currently in surgery.” An LASD source told TMZ Sports that they do not believe the accident was alcohol-related but “did not state whether any other substance was possibly involved,” TMZ reported.

Woods is the father of two children with ex-wife Elin Nordegren. They share a son named Charlie Axel Woods, and daughter, Sam Alexis Woods.

Woods was in the Los Angeles Area for a ‘Golf Digest’ Shoot

After serving as host for the PGA Tour’s Genesis Invitational over the weekend, Woods was on the west coast for a two-day shoot with Golf Digest, the outlet reported on February 23.

Tiger Woods was literally JUST playing golf with Dwyane Wade yesterday ❤️ pic.twitter.com/eyLWSjOvEF — BROTHER (@BrotherHQ) February 23, 2021

On February 22, Woods spent time with Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade and comedian David Spade at Rolling Hills Country Club. However, Woods, who underwent back surgery last month, didn’t play any rounds of golf or even take a swing. Woods had explained to CBS’ Jim Nantz the day before that he was awaiting one more MRI before being able to return to competition.

Tournament host @TigerWoods gives an update on his health and his plans for the near future. pic.twitter.com/6TY3cXQIqK — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 21, 2021

“I’m feeling fine, little bit stiff,” Woods said on Sunday. “Have one more MRI scheduled to see if the annulus has scarred over finally, and then I can start doing more activities. Still in the gym, still doing the mundane stuff that you have to do for rehab, the little things before you can start gravitating towards something a little more.”

Woods Last Played Alongside His Son at the PNC Championship in December

Following Woods’ appearance with his son Charlie Woods at the PNC Championship at the Ritz Carlton Golf Club in Orland Florida in December, he underwent a microdiscectomy procedure “to remove a pressurized disc fragment that was pinching a nerve,” Golf Digest reported.

While this was the first spinal surgery Woods has needed since 2017, it’s the fifth time the golfer has gone under the knife for back-related injuries. According to fellow golfer Rory McIlroy, Woods’ surgery took place on December 23.

Woods remained in good spirits following the procedure. He laughed with Nantz on Sunday about his recovery. “I’ve lengthened my putter,” Woods said. “I don’t have to bend over as far. I’ve gone to the same length as my sand wedge.”

Tiger Woods listens to all of his critics saying he will NEVER win again before winning The Masters. Tiger is one of the most amazing comeback stories in the history of sports and the world is rooting for him tonight. #Tiger pic.twitter.com/psod3dBGgl — Michael Gravesande (@OldBlackHack) February 23, 2021

As for whether or not Woods would be ready to play in the Masters this year, which begins on April 8, “God, I hope so,” he said. “I got to get there first. Lot of it is based off my surgeons, my doctors, my therapists and making sure I do [the recovery] correctly. This is the only back I got, and I don’t have much wiggle room left there.”

“I don’t know what the plan is,” Woods continued. “Plan is to get the MRI and see if the annulus is healed, and scarred over, and then start progressing.”

READ NEXT: Miami Heat Forward Rips Fox Sports’ Colin Cowherd: ‘Shut the F*** Up’