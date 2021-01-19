Warriors’ Steph Curry Sounds Off After Win Over Lakers

The Golden State Warriors were able to make an astonishing comeback in a matchup against reigning NBA champions the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday night. In a 115-113 win over one of the biggest threats in the Western Conference, the Warriors established a rhythm that the Lakers were not able to combat.

Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors went to the Staples Center with the hopes of a win and surely came out with it. After the game, the All-Star guard commended the team on their win while also stating what the team needs to do to truly be a force.

Steph Curry Speaks Out on Win

In a postgame interview with reporters, Curry made a statement about what the win meant to the team.

“This was a step in the right direction, but we have to be able to put a couple of these together in a row,” said Curry in an interview per the Warriors’ SoundCloud.

Near the beginning of the game, it appeared that the Warriors were just going to be another team added to the Lakers’ winning streak. The Lakers were running up the score along with Dennis Schroeder’s phenomenal start to the game, no one would have thought that Golden State could come back from this early deficit. Then the Warriors’ ignited a fire.

After being down by as much as 19 points in the first half, even when the Warriors began to establish their rhythm the Lakers still maintained control of the game, even at the beginning of the second half. But this effort by the Warriors in the latter part of the game led the team to overcome this deficit by the Lakers and steal their seventh win of the season.

The Warriors ended the game with four players scoring 18 or more points even against a championship-contending team. Curry led the team in scoring with 26 points while Golden State newbie ended with a career-high of 23 points.

Where the Warriors Stand

Following this win against the Lakers, the Warriors are now above .500 almost earning them a spot as early playoff contenders. On the other hand, even after their loss to the Warriors, the Lakers still hold the top spot in the NBA sitting at 11-4.

The Warriors ended the Lakers winning streak with yet another loss given to them on their home court. Huge contributions from Kelly Oubre Jr., Andrew Wiggins and Eric Paschall were what kept the Warriors in the game unlike previous matchups of this season. Although the Warriors are no longer the same dynasty that they were years before, they are beginning to show how dangerous they are with Curry and his supporting cast attracting much of the league’s attention.

In order for the Warriors to establish a consistent rhythm, Curry believes that this one isn’t enough. The team needs to accumulate more wins moving forward to be seen as truly impressive in his eyes. Golden State will hope to acquire another win as they face off against the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday.

