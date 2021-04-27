Steph Curry Has Strong Opinion About How To Better Promote The WNBA

The Golden State Warriors coaches and players have never been shy of discussing some of life’s more difficult subjects. Throughout the past few years, they have all be very vocal about police brutality as head coach Steve Kerr and superstar point guard, and two-time MVP Steph Curry, both elaborated on their feelings about the murder of George Floyd.

Prior to that, and afterward, both of them and more members like starting forward and former Defensive Player of the year, Draymond Green, were vocal about former President Donald Trump’s presidency and his handling of situations from Charlottesville to protests during 2020 and more.

It should come as a shock to no one that the team is very forward-thinking and Curry exemplified that even more so recently with his comments about the WNBA and how they have “set a standard and a model” for how leagues should stand by their players and social justice actions.

Curry Discusses How to Help Promote the WNBA

In the wake of both the NBA and WNBA auctioning game-worn items to donate to help raise money for Daunte Wright’s family, Curry, as reported by Landon Buford, discussed the women’s league and how other athletes can help to better promote it and push the league forward.

“Celebrating what they are doing, what they have already done for years now, and what they are going to continue to do,” stated Curry. They set a standard and a model on how a league activates and uses its voice and platforms on and off the court.”

“They are very consistent with their stance on social justice, racial justice, and any issue they are passionate about. Collective energy amongst all the athletes, and we can all find ways to collaborate. Combine our worlds, reach, our resources to do [some] special things off the court. Impacting things going forward.”

Curry Discusses WNBA Great Sue Bird

The wage gap between the NBA and WNBA players has become more of a hot topic over the last few years. Some NBA players have even come under fire for their comments on their stances.

Green, for example, was a trending topic some weeks ago for his stance on what the WNBA players should do about their wage gap. In speaking with KRON4’s Kylen Mills, Green elaborated on a series of tweets that started his ordeal.

“I’m really tired of seeing them complain about the lack of pay, because they’re doing themselves a disservice by just complaining,” Green stated in the interview.

“They’re not laying out steps that they can take to change that. It’s coming off as a complaint because the people that can change it are just going to continue to say, ‘Well, the revenue isn’t there. So if you don’t bring in the revenue, we can’t up your pay.’ They’re going to keep using that, but the reality is, as true as that is, it’s an excuse. Because everyone says, ‘We support women. We support women’s empowerment. We support women in the workplace. We do this for women. We do X for women. Blah, blah blah. And everyone uses it to their advantage, yet these women are not using these people who are saying these very things to their advantage.”

Taking an opposite approach, Curry was in a CarMax commercial with WNBA legend Sue Bird and spoke about how it was a “fun” way to collaborate and to give her props for all she’s done for the game over her career.

“The CarMax thing with Sue [Bird] was a special fun opportunity to shout her out for all her successes and accolades & what she has done in her career,” Curry said.

Hopefully, more NBA players can follow behind the likes of Curry and others to help promote the WNBA. While Green may have been coming from a thoughtful place if he’s able to help leverage his star power to aide the women in the fight it may prove more useful than his recent interview clips.

