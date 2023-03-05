Warriors Make Final Call on Stephen Curry & Andre Iguodala’s Returns

The Golden State Warriors (34-30, No. 5 in the West) are set to get a major shot in the arm for their Sunday showdown with the Los Angeles Lakers (30-34, No. 11). As reported by The Athletic’s Anthony Slater — and confirmed by the official injury report — Stephen Curry and Andre Iguodala are both intending to make their returns during the contest.

Per Slater, Dubs coach Steve Kerr wouldn’t reveal a minute allotment for Curry, but look for the nine-time NBA All-Star — who’s averaging 29.4 points, 6.4 assists and 6.3 rebounds per game this season — to be restricted in his comeback bid.

Iguodala, meanwhile, is expected to be a part of Kerr’s rotation despite the fact that he has only seen action in three games this season, the last of which came back on January 13.

Golden State enters the contest having won five straight games to get themselves back over the .500 mark.

Warriors Found Their Footing Despite Absence of Stephen Curry, Andrew Wiggins & Andre Iguodala

When Curry went down with partial tears to his superior tibiofibular ligaments and interosseous membrane — while also suffering a contusion — in his lower left leg back on February 4, some considered it the unofficial end to the Warriors’ title defense.

Between that and the absence of both Iguodala and Andrew Wiggins, who has been out since February 13 due to personal reasons, the Dubs had every reason to fold their tent and close up shop entering the back third of their 2022-23 schedule, too.

Instead, the club finds itself in a major groove to begin the month of March.

In addition to winning five straight games and climbing back up the West standings, the Warriors have boasted the Association’s No. 1 defense over the same stretch, conceding just 100.6 points per 100 possessions. They’ve also led the league in rebounding percentage (55.4).

Meanwhile, Klay Thompson has played some of his best basketball of the season, averaging 28.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists during the streak while shooting 51% from the field, 51% from three-point range and 94% from the charity stripe.

Warriors President Bob Myers Doesn’t Expect Wiggins to Be Out For Much Longer

During a recent appearance on 95.7 The Game’s Steiny & Guru, Warriors president and chief decision-maker Bob Myers was asked to comment on the Wiggins situation. Specifically, the question was whether the 2022 All-Star would be sidelined for an extended period of time.

And while he refrained from dropping any dates or going into the specifics of Wiggins’ situation, Myers was optimistic that the baller would be back in the fold before long.

“I don’t think that’s what anybody is planning for,” Myers said. “But we’ll leave that in its own place. That’s not the expectation. I think what you’re asking is – could he remain out for a long, long time? I don’t think that’s happening. I’m going to leave that alone. Hopefully when he gets back, whatever words he would like to say on it, which I don’t think will be much – it’s his private life – he will do.”

Over 37 games in 2022-23, Wiggins is averaging 17.1 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists per outing with 47-40-61 shooting splits. His net rating of 5.2 is the No. 4 mark on the team.