Warriors Star Hints at Breaking Two Records as Major Milestone Looms

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry continues to close in on a piece of NBA history. By knocking down seven three-pointers during his team’s 126-95 win over the Orlando Magic on Monday, Curry has moved within 15 makes of tying Hall of Famer Ray Allen’s all-time mark for career three-point field goals.

As of this moment, Allen’s 2,973 triples still reigns supreme. However, that record is all but sure to fall before the end of the calendar year.

According to Curry, he may even catch Allen in his very next game. If that were to happen, the old sniper wouldn’t be the only one to see their record fall. Steph’s longtime running mate, Klay Thompson, would be dropped from one of his spots in the league record books as well.

In the wake of the Magic game, Curry was asked about his pursuit of the all-time three-point crown. Specifically, a reporter jokingly wondered if he might bridge the entire gap during the Warriors’ Wednesday night game against the Portland Trail Blazers.

For his part, Curry was keen to play along.

“Anything is possible,” Curry said with a smile, via NBC Sports Bay Area. “What is it? 15? That’s funny because I know what that means if [I do it.] Klay’s record and all that too. We will see.”

Curry was, of course, referring to Thompson’s record for three-point makes in a single game. It was a mark he set during an October 2018 game against the Chicago Bulls. En route to a 52-point night, Thompson broke his teammate’s record by knocking down 14 threes in just 26 minutes on the floor.

The previous single-game mark of 13 had been set by Steph in 2016.

Asked whether the knowledge that he could pass Klay was now a motivating factor, Curry said, “If you’ve seen the way I play — especially recently — I’m not shy about shooting the ball. So, the game will dictate what that looks like. I’m not coming out with that as, like, a true goal… but crazier things have happened.”

Wiggins Sets New Individual Mark

Although the whole of Dub Nation has been laser-focused on what Curry is doing from long-range, another Warrior — Andrew Wiggins — just established a new personal best from three himself.

Against the Magic, Wiggins’ long-range bombing hit a level usually reserved for Steph and Klay. In 30 minutes of play, Wiggins scored 28 points and knocked down a whopping eight of 10 shots from three-point range.

Since making the move to Golden State in 2020, Wiggins has shot the three better than ever before. But in 2021-22, for the first time in his career, he has been a legit assassin from deep. Through 24 games, the former No. 1 overall pick is connecting on 41.6% of his triples on more than five attempts per contest.

