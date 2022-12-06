Warriors’ Steph Curry Bringing Beloved Sega Characters to the Big Screen

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry is a man of many talents. Het gets buckets like no one before him, casually sinks holes in one, hosts game shows and award shows, does as much as anyone for charity and, as of last summer, has a degree in sociology, too.

As if all of that weren’t enough, Steph is also an up-and-coming producer of film/TV through his company, Unanimous Media. To that end, it was reported on Monday that the production outfit is slated to bring a beloved video game property to the big screen for the very first time.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, Steph’s Unanimous Media will be teaming up with Amazon Studios and Mike Goldberg’s Story Kitchen to produce a ToeJam & Earl feature film.

And while they’re not exactly Sonic & Tails or even Alex Kidd, news of ToeJam & Earl’s move to celluloid should nonetheless have ’90s Sega kids raising the roof and raving about all the things Genesis does that Nintendon’t, all over again.

What’s ToeJam & Earl All About?

Created way back in 1991 by Mark Voorsanger and Greg Johnson, the original ToeJam & Earl told the story of an alien rap duo who, after crash-landing on Earth, have to find the pieces of their wrecked starship, escape the planet and get back to their homeworld of Funkotron.

The action game became a cult classic with its co-op gameplay, irreverant humor and killer soundtrack, placing its titular heroes among the best-loved Sega originals and spawning three sequels, including 2019’s ToeJam & Earl: Back in the Groove.

Hotel Transylvania 4 scribes Amos Vernon and Nunzio Randazzo will write the screenplay for the new movie. Meanwhile, Story Kitchen’s Dmitri M. Johnson and Dan Jevons (who worked on Sonic the Hedgehog) will produce with Goldberg, Steph and the Dubs star’s Unanimous partner, Erick Peyton.

Story Kitchen’s Timothy I Stevenson, Unanimous’ Jenelle Lindsay, and TJ&E co-creators Voorsanger and Johnson will serve as executive producers.

According to the THR report, the film’s synopsis states that ToeJam & Earl come to Earth “seeking a cure for the disease eradicating their home planet’s rhythm, funk and groove.”

The synopsis continues:

Earth, their legends tell them, is the Paradise where the music that created their culture originated. Unfortunately for our heroes, not only do they wreck their ship, but they find that Earth is… well, not the haven they expected. But the music – that part was true. So begins their quest to find as much of that music as they can in the hope of saving their planet, and maybe ours as well.

Unanimous-Produced Steph Doc Coming

This is hardly the first rodeo for Curry and Peyton’s production company, which was founded in 2018. Unaninmous has been involved in a myriad of projects and partnered with the likes of Amazon, Netflix, Apple Original Films, A24, NBCUniversal and others.

However, one of the company’s upcoming releases should be of particular interest to Dub Nation. Namely, Underrated — a documentary covering Curry’s rise to prominence with Davidson during the 2008 NCAA Tournament and his record-setting Warriors career.

Underrated will be directed by Emmy winner and Homeroom helmer Peter Nicks, and is being produced by Peyton and Black Panther’s Ryan Coogler.