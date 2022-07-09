Stephen Curry Ignites the Links With Wild Eagle Shot [WATCH]

How does Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry kick back after winning a fourth NBA championship and capturing his first-ever Finals MVP trophy in the process? By getting back out and competing at the highest possible level, naturally.

Only instead of doing it on the hardwood, the Dubs star took his competitive drive to the links for the 2022 American Century Championship at Edgewood Tahoe South over the weekend. And, apparently, he brought his ability to hit shots from long range with him.

Curry was scuffling on Friday, heading into the 13th hole — a 434-year par four playing to an elevated green — having bogeyed seven of the first 12 holes (including a double bogey on three).

However, his round was redeemed in an instant when, somehow, he hit a fairway shot from 97 yards out that landed on the green and then rolled back into the hole for a two-shot eagle (see below).

The shot drew a raucous ovation from the crowd, the announcers covering the action, not to mention Curry himself. He even got an MVP chant out of it.

Curry Is Seriously Invested in His Golf Game

Play

Steph Curry drains unbelievable 97-yard shot in Round 1 | Golf Channel Steph Curry sinks a spectacular 97-yard shot during the first round of the American Century Championship. #GolfChannel #StephCurry #AmericanCenturyChampionship » Subscribe to Golf Channel: youtube.com/golfchannel?sub_confirmation=1 » For the latest news around Golf: golfchannel.com Co-founded by Arnold Palmer and Joe Gibbs on January 17, 1995, Golf Channel in 2011 became part of the NBC Sports Group… 2022-07-08T21:14:19Z

Curry’s love of golf has been well documented, as the baller has famously approached the sport with the same fire and intensity that made him a legend of the hardwood. Some — including the man himself — have even wondered whether Steph might have won championships as a golfer had he taken a different path.

“There was always that question,” Curry said in 2020, as relayed by Bleacher Report. “If I had to put as much time into golf as I did basketball, could I have made it? We’ll never know, but it’s always competed in terms of my attention.”

For all his efforts during Round 1 of the tournament, though, Steph couldn’t edge out his old dad, Dell Curry, who tied the eight-time All-Star with a five-over 77 on Friday. Still, it’s not too bad for a guy who had to hit a ball out of the spectators’ tent at the same event three years ago.

And that’s what makes Steph, Steph — commitment to his craft.

The latest Golden State Warriors news straight to your inbox! Heavy on Warriors newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Warriors!

Steph Wants to Make Golf More Accessible

Earlier this year, Curry took a huge step in his effort to open the sport up to young golfers of diverse backgrounds, as well as the underprivileged. In April, he announced a brand new junior golf tour in conjunction with his Underrated brand.

“Less than two percent of golfers are people of color,” Curry said in the video announcement. “Our tour provides a platform of equity, access and opportunity for boys and girls who want to play and compete with the current best players on the AJGA.”

The Underrated Tour made its official debut last month at Cog Hill in Chicago. That was followed by a second event at Phoenix’s Wickenburg Ranch. Additional tour dates are slated for Houston in mid-July, as well as Tampa and San Francisco — site of the season-ending Curry Cup — in August.

READ NEXT: