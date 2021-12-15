Warriors’ Stephen Curry Gives Extravagant Gifts to 3 Special Teammates

Following the festivities of Stephen Curry’s record-breaking Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden, the celebration continued after the Golden State Warriors victory over the New York Knicks.

Viewers saw Curry become emotional after his record-setting 2,974th career three-pointer in the first quarter, as he spent time during the extended break in the action hugging family members, teammates, coaches and the legends that came before him – like Ray Allen. There are three teammates of Steph’s who have stood out above the rest over the years – one of whom was on the court when the monumental bucket was made, another who was on the bench watching and the other who is expected to be make his long-anticipated season-debut any day now.

Those three players are of course, Draymond Green, Andre Iguodala and Klay Thompson respectively.

After the game, it was revealed just how much the trio of long-time teammates meant to No. 30.

Unsurprisingly, with the number of games played together, Green, Iguodala and Thompson rank as three of the top-four assist-earners on Curry’s career three-pointers.

How Long Has Curry Been Playing With Green and Iguodala?

With all due respect to guys like current teammate Kevon Looney, as well as former longtime Warriors like David Lee, Andrew Bogut, Harrison Barnes and Shaun Livington – all of whom played with Steph for at least 280 games – Iggy, Draymond and Klay complete the “core four” with Curry. Yes, of course there’s the much-debated question of whether the Dubs would’ve won NBA titles in 2017 and 2018 without Kevin Durant, and obviously Iguodala has plenty of other stops along his NBA journey other than the Bay Area, but those three are the guys who are at the top of the list for who Steph has played the most career games with.

Though Green is the baby of the bunch at 31 years old (24 days younger than 31-year-old Klay Thompson) and was in the most recent draft class (2012), he’s shared the court the most with Curry at 694 total games. When they appear in games together, the Warriors have gone a stunning 507-187 (.731 winning percentage), which includes a 430-151 record in the regular season and a 77-36 mark in the playoffs.

Iguodala meanwhile ranks third on the list, having played in 476 career contests with Steph and sporting a 377-99 record (.792 winning percentage). The duo has gone 312-72 in the regular season together and 65-27 in the postseason together.

Interestingly, while Green is at the top of Curry’s list and vice-a-versa, Curry is fourth on the list of players who have appeared in the most games with Iggy. Steph trails Green (498 games), Thompson (494) and former longtime Philadelphia 76ers big man Samuel Dalembert by just one game (477).

How Long Has Curry Played With Thompson For?

Thompson is second on the list of NBA players who have shared the court most with Curry at 636 games. During their time together, the Warriors have registered a 472-164 record (.742 winning percentage), including a 395-130 mark in the regular season and 77-34 record in the playoffs.

Because Thompson missed the 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 campaigns, his figures with Curry are slightly different than those with Green, even though the trio have all been on the Warriors for their entire careers. Although the Dubs didn’t make the postseason during Thompson’s first missed season, they qualified for the inaugural Play-in Tournament a season ago, but lost both contests, giving the Green-Curry combo two more playoff defeats than the “Splash Brothers.”

With an NBA-best 23-5 record thus far, Thompson expected back any day now, and now some shiny new attire to wear around, the Warriors look destined for more greatness.

