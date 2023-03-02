Stephen Curry Issues Strong Challenge for Warriors Teammates

The Golden State Warriors are riding into their March 2 matchup, against the Los Angeles Clippers, on a three-game win streak. Golden State’s hot stretch has helped them climb into fifth place in the Western Conference, after struggling to escape the Play-In Tournament for most of the year.

Warriors star Stephen Curry likes what he’s seen from his teammates. But, he still believes they’ve got work to do if they want to win another championship.

“We have an understanding of what our potential is,” Curry told NBC Sports Bay Area’s Monte Poole on Wednesday. “But the principles and the focus of what that means on a nightly basis . . . it should feel like the playoffs every night because we’re not going to win many games if it doesn’t.”

Curry challenged his Warriors squad to work on being more consistent on the defensive end of the floor.

“It’s whatever you want to put behind it that gets us to raise our level of focus and execution,” he said. “Our ability to understand how to win games in a lot of different ways. That comes down to our defense. We have to be able to figure out some consistency there.”

Warriors Get Positive Update on Stephen Curry’s Injury

Golden State has been playing without it’s starting point guard for about a month. Curry went down with a lower leg injury back on February 4, and has been sidelined ever since.

Fortunately for the Dubs, they had some good news come their way on Wednesday. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnorowski was first to report that there’s a chance Curry could return on the team’s upcoming road trip.

“ESPN Sources: There’s optimism Golden State’s Steph Curry (left lower leg) will return sometime on next week’s three-game road trip, which begins Sunday vs. Lakers. Warriors play Thunder on Tuesday and Grizzlies on Thursday. Curry has been out since suffering injury on Feb. 4,” Wojnarowski tweeted.

Before hurting his leg, Curry was playing at a near-MVP level this year. He’s suited up in 38 of Golden State’s 62 games so far and is playing 34.6 minutes each time. The 3-point king is averaging 29.4 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 6.4 assists per game on 49.5% shooting from the field and 42.7% shooting from behind the three-point line.

Warriors’ Klay Thompson Wants Another Championship

While Curry has been injured, his splash brother Klay Thompson has been stepping up big time. Thompson has been averaging 28 points per game and is shooting 47% from the field and from deep, since the star guard went down.

After Golden State’s recent comeback win over the Portland Trailblazers, Thompson shared that he still has high playoff hopes.

“With 20 games left, it’s such a golden opportunity for us to increase our seeding,” he said via NBC Sports Bay Area. “Just getting a great rhythm and these role guys are getting such a great experience right now, it’s going to pay off huge come playoff time.”

Thompson went on to warn that no team in the NBA wants to see his Warriors in the playoffs.

“And I promise you this, when we’re healthy, no one wants to see us in the postseason,” he claimed. “I promise you that. I mean, we expect to win a championship. While we’re here, everything else is falling short. And that’s a special, privileged position to be in. Not many franchises can wholeheartedly say that.”