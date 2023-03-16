Warriors’ Steph Curry Has Strong Words for Maligned Clippers Star Russell Westbrook

The Golden State Warriors dropped their ninth straight game on the road Wednesday night, when they fell to the Los Angeles Clippers. Star point guard Stephen Curry put on a show, pouring in 50 points for the Dubs in the losing effort.

On the other side for the Clippers, Russell Westbrook tallied 15 points, 9 rebounds, 7 assists to help propel his team to the 134-126 victory.

Curry later sat down with reporters and shared his thoughts Westbrook’s fit with the Clippers. Russ signed with the team after being bought out by the Los Angeles Lakers last month. The 35-year-old Warriors star explained that he believes things are starting to work for Westbrook and the Clippers.

“I think he’s starting to figure out his role if that makes sense, in a way that he can impact their team no matter how teams are defending him”, Curry said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “It’s one of those you kind have to think creatively because they have a very interesting group of guys on both ends of the floor that play the game in a lot of different ways.”

The 3-point king highlighted Westbrook’s fiery competitive nature, citing that as a reason why his teammates love playing alongside him.

“The one thing about Russ we all know is no matter what people say about him, or how he’s playing, he competes. I know they love that about him. Every night, he shows up and plays hard. That’s something you can’t teach. It’s kind of a lost art these days.”

Stephen Curry Speaks on Frustrations with Warriors

Again, Curry’s 50-point explosion wasn’t enough to earn his Warriors the win in L.A. Wednesday’s loss was just another example of Golden State’s struggles on the road this season. On the year, their record has been dreadful away from home. They’ve won just 7 of their 34 road games, which is amongst the worst road-records in the league.

Curry discussed the struggles away from Chase Center, sharing his frustrations with his team’s inconsistent play.

“I mean, y’all know me,” Curry said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “It’s nice to play well and shoot well. That’s what I expect to do every night. No matter what the stat sheet looks like after the game, it’s just frustrating when you can’t get over the hump and figure out a way to get a win. Especially with where we’ve been all season on the road. So, our job is to just keep playing, keep competing at a high level, and try to figure it out. Whatever I got during the process individually, it’s what I expect to do. So, I’m just going to keep doing that.”

Warriors’ Andre Iguodala to Undergo Wrist Surgery

In addition to the frustrating defeat at Crypto.com Arena, the Warriors got some tough injury news on March 15.

The team announced via Twitter that veteran forward Andre Iguodala had fractured his wrist and would need surgery.

“Warriors forward Andre Iguodala will undergo surgery next week for a fractured left wrist,” the Warriors wrote in a statement. “Iguodala suffered the injury during Monday’s win over the Phoenix Suns at Chase Center. An update on his condition will be provided following the surgery.”