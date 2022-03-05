Warriors Steve Kerr Sends ‘Desperate’ Message to Draymond Green

When a game against the Lakers — who may be the hottest mess in the NBA outside of NYC — suddenly feels like a shaky proposition, you know the Golden State Warriors have descended to a dark place. Alas, that’s where we find ourselves with just 19 games left in the regular season.

Although there have been multiple factors in the Warriors suddenly losing seven games in nine tries, much of the downturn can probably be chalked up to the continuing absence of Draymond Green.

Since the All-Star big man last played on January 9, Golden State has been hitting snags on both sides of the ball. Over that period, the team is just 13-11 while ranking 14th league-wide in both offensive and defensive rating (113.4 and 110.8, respectively).

The more telling number may be this — the Warriors have been 4.7 points per 100 possessions worse when Green is not on the court this season.

Clearly, none of this has been lost on head coach Steve Kerr, who just made a bold declaration about Green.

Kerr Sounds off on Draymond

Kerr: “We desperately need Draymond” pic.twitter.com/MeJtsWXth0 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 4, 2022

In the wake of the Warriors’ nine-point loss to Luka Doncic and the Mavericks on Thursday, Kerr made no bones about the fact that his team must have Green in the lineup to make good on its potential as a title contender.

“We desperately need Draymond,” Kerr said postgame.

“You guys know that. If we can get Draymond healthy, in rhythm, hopefully with some good amount of action going into the playoffs, you’re starting to see some of the lineups that we’re gonna be able to throw out there that are more versatile, and should be able to well off penetration better.”

Of course, Green brings much more to the table than we see on the court itself.

Although he has spent large portions of his injury rehab away from the team, particularly on game days, the veteran flew to Dallas to be with his guys for the game. According to Kerr, his very presence made a difference for the squad, even as they fell short in the contest.

“It was great,” he said. “He’s inspiring, the locker room feels lighter, looser, more fun. And then he’s constantly giving guys suggestions and thoughts during the game. He’s like another coach.”

The latest Golden State Warriors news straight to your inbox! Heavy on Warriors newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Warriors!

The Team Doesn’t Just Miss His Production

Taking eight points, eight boards, eight assists, a block and a steal out of any lineup for an extended period of time is going to have an impact. But Green’s absence isn’t just affecting the Warriors in terms of his individual efforts and production. It’s also having an effect on how his teammates are playing the game.

Regarding the recent struggles of Jordan Poole, Kerr had this to say, via ESPN:

The change is not [Poole] playing off the bench, it’s that Draymond isn’t out there. Think about the first half of the season. … He was not really our backup point guard. He played with guys who handled the ball. He really focused on scoring and shooting. But with the injuries we’ve had, Jordan has had to take on playmaking duties and there’s a much bigger responsibility. He’s not able to just focus on getting his points. He’s got to actually run the team. So I think it’s more so the injuries that have an impact on him.

READ NEXT: