Warriors Coach Steve Kerr Sounds Off on Beloved Ex-Dubs Guard

The Golden State Warriors‘ Tuesday night exhibition win over the Portland Trail Blazers wasn’t just a big one due to the point differential, although it was definitely a seismic spread at 131-98. There was more to write home about than James Wiseman’s 18-7 line, Moses Moody’s 20-piece and Pat Spencer’s sick dunk, too.

Specifically, the game marked Dub Nation fave Gary Payton II’s big return to the Bay Area and Chase Center where, just a few, short months ago, he played a key role in helping the Warriors secure their fourth championship in the last eight years.

Unfortunately, the return was somewhat lacking for the fans in attendance. Along with six-time All-Star and Oakland native Damian Lillard, Payton was held out of the contest by Portland.

That said, he was still able to enjoy a moment or two with his old teammates and coaches on the eve of the game, and Steve Kerr reported back on said reunion ahead of the contest.

Kerr Sounds Off on Payton’s Journey & Return

During Kerr’s pre-game media availability, the Warriors coach confirmed that Payton had met up with his old running mates. Whether or not he actually meant to do it in that particular moment is up for debate, though.

“Yeah, we saw him yesterday,” Kerr told reporters. “He came down when they were practicing on the main floor. Maybe just by habit, he walked down those stairs and came down to say hello to everybody.”

Regardless of what prompted him to take those stairs, though, Golden State’s entire locker room — which, frankly, could probably use some good vibes right now — was over the moon to see him.

“It was fantastic. Everyone loves Gary… We miss him, but we couldn’t be happier for him,” Kerr said, before reflecting on the 29-year-old’s long and winding road to a prominent (and, more importantly, permanent) spot in the Association.

“He’s been toiling away for a long time in this league and earned that contract. Couldn’t happen to a better guy so it’ll be nice to see him out there tonight. Wish he was on our side, but this is the NBA and this is how it works. We’re thrilled for him.”

Payton’s Big Payday Had Been a Long Time Coming, But…

Payton ended up with the Blazers after the club tendered him a three-year deal worth more than $26 million (one which also included a player option in the final year).

While that’s an incredibly reasonable rate for a key Finals contributor and a player who averaged 15 points, seven boards and three steals per 36 minutes while making a whopping 61.6% of his shot attempts (at just 6-foot-3) during the regular season, the luxury tax-paying Dubs simply couldn’t make an offer in that range.

That outcome wasn’t just a gut punch for the Warriors, but for Payton himself, too.

“It didn’t work out. I would love to go back to Golden State, but it didn’t work out. Just the timing and everything. Just a business deal, and I just had to take the money,” Payton told former longtime NBA coach George Karl on his podcast.