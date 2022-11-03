Warriors’ Steve Kerr Sends Strong Message to Kyrie Irving Amid Controversy

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has never been one to shy away from divisive public issues and has, in fact, become something of an NBA spokesperson in this regard.

Ahead of the Dubs’ road contest with the Orlando Magic on Thursday, November 3, Kerr was asked by a reporter for his thoughts on the situation involving Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving and his promotion of media materials riddled with strong anti-semitic messaging and other dangerous misinformation.

“Words matter.” Steve Kerr shares his thoughts on the Kyrie Irving situation pic.twitter.com/ieg9Eld4yC — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 3, 2022

“Words matter. Words really, really matter. And in modern society, with social media, the way things can sort of just fan across the globe exponentially … every comment matters, everything you say matters,” Kerr said, via Warriors NBCS. “We have to be more vigilant as a society. We can’t be just accepting of comments that are so destructive and insulting to people. And it’s crucial that everybody, whether you’re a professional athlete or not, it’s crucial that everybody think before they just throw stuff out there that can be so damaging.”

Kerr Likely to Face Backlash Over Comments on Kyrie Irving

While the prevailing opinion on Irving’s recent behavior — not to mention his repeated defense of that behavior — would fall on the side of Kerr’s perspective, the Golden State head coach is still likely to receive backlash for his willingness to speak out.

Favorite criticisms of NBA coaches and players when they weigh in on social issues is to “stick to basketball” or “shut up and dribble.” Some of that rhetoric may come from anti-semitic sources. Some may originate from Irving acolytes who support the player with a devotion that supersedes their feelings on any opinion he might espouse. And some may be reflected in the words of sports fans who simply don’t want their sources of entertainment co-mingling with divisive topics of a social and/or political nature.

One thing is for certain, however — anyone out there wanting and/or willing to criticize Kerr, for whatever reason(s), has a lot more ammunition to do so considering the Warriors’ woeful start to the season.

Golden State held a win/loss record of 3-5 entering Thursday’s matchup in Orlando, playing on a three-game losing streak. The Dubs have struggled mightily on both ends of the court, sporting the league’s 20th-rated offense and a ranking of 25th on defense through eight games, per NBA.com.

Warriors Face Controversy of Their Own Involving Draymond Green

While losing is hardly a reason to shame members of the NBA fraternity into silence on other matters, the Warriors have also received some criticism of their own for how they dealt with a situation leading into the season.

The practice punch scandal involving Draymond Green and Jordan Poole has mostly dissipated — at least on the surface — but long-term deals for Poole and Andrew Wiggins this offseason, as well a lack of an extension for Green, have allowed rumors of discord in the Bay Area to remain relevant. The team’s rocky start does nothing but add fuel to the fires behind those whispers.

Zach Lowe of ESPN reported Thursday that the Warriors remain uninterested in trading Green, have engaged in no serious discussions about it and don’t plan to do so in the near future. However, considering Green’s well-known desire for a new contract and his ability to opt out of his deal next summer, a potential trade involving the defensive savant will become more and more real as Golden State continues to struggle.