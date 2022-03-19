Steve Kerr Sends Message to Warriors Andrew Wiggins

Just as it seemed like the Warriors were about to get back to full strength, Steph Curry suffered a foot injury and will be at least for the next two weeks. The team is expected to reevaluate his status after that point.

Draymond Green may be the engine that runs the Warriors on the court, but Curry is the reason the Warriors have enjoyed so much success over the years. His ability to score from anywhere on the court gives the Dubs an advantage that opposing teams can only dream for.

Now with Curry set to miss time, the team will need to recalibrate how to play without their MVP.

Despite remaining in the top tier of the Western Conference, the season has been like a game of musical chairs. First, Klay Thompson was out for the first portion of the season, while he rehabbed from his Achilles injury. Within 10 seconds of Thompson’s return against the Cavaliers on January 9, Draymond Green left the game and missed the ensuing 32 games after that. Then, literally in Green’s second game back from his injury absence, Curry suffered a foot injury.

The one constant the team has relied on all season is the improved play and durability of their first time All-Star Andrew Wiggins. Despite averaging one less point than he did the previous season, the forward is shooting the ball at over 40% from three for the first time in his career. With so much pressure on shooters like Curry and Thompson, Wiggins has been getting open looks from three and does not have to worry too much about creating his own shot. The former No. 1 pick is able to thrive in their shadows, something he prefers rather than be in the limelight.

Andrew Wiggins Will be Asked to Do More

Now with Curry set to miss time, the Warriors will need the rest of the team to chip in to replace Curry’s 25 points per game.

“We have to execute as a group to fill those shoes,” Kerr said after March 18 practice. “Nobody’s going to actually fill those shoes, but we can do some things execution-wise that we’re going to work on that we need to do. Yeah, we want Wiggs to be more aggressive. We want Jordan and Klay to continue to be aggressive.”

Additionally, Kerr said that these last ten or so games will help prepare the team for instances in the playoffs when Curry is on the bench. Defensively, Wiggins probably will get similar matchup assignments, but expect Wiggins’ usage rate and shot attempts start to climb.

The Canadian has long been known to be more passive and reluctant to go out and do more on the court. Kerr’s message for Wiggins to be more aggressive hopefully takes his offensive game to the next level, without too much drop in efficiency.

“I’ll just try to do more,” Wiggins says after practice on March 18. “Be more aggressive and do what I can to help the team win. Whatever they need.”

Wiggins Set to Return March 20

After missing the past two games with a non-COVID illness, Wiggins will be back in action against the Spurs on March 20. He was sorely missed on March 16 game against the Celtics, when Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown put up 26 points apiece.

After making the All-Star team for the first time, Wiggins has been going through a shooting slump, having scored over 20 points just once since. With more offensive responsibilities available now, Wiggins has the opportunity to reestablish that confidence he had offensively earlier in the season.

Kerr mentioned that the Warriors were putting more of an emphasis on defense now that Curry will be out. Shot making comes and goes each game, but playing good defense can be constant, if the proper discipline and focus are provided. Lead by Green and Wiggins, the Warriors have 12 games to try and build a defensive identity before the playoffs begin.