Warriors Coach Sends Strong Message to James Wiseman: ‘I Feel Bad’

Things haven’t played out the way that the Golden State Warriors may have hoped this season. Through 48 games, they sit in eighth place in the Western Conference, with a record of 24-24.

Much like the team as a whole, young center James Wiseman, hasn’t had things go according to plan. Now in his third NBA season, Wiseman has appeared in just 58 games for the Warriors after being drafted No. 2 overall in the 2020 draft. This season, the 7-footer has averaged just 6.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 0.7 assists in 19 games for Golden State.

In a recent interview with 95.7 The Game’s “Damon & Ratto,” Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr shared some thoughts on the 21-year-old, after being asked if the team feels obligated to either play Wiseman or trade him.

“I think that’s a fair question,” Kerr said. “One of the things I tell James from time to time, is that I feel bad for him because of the circumstances. He’s had a tough go with the injuries, the injuries definitely set him back. But the bottom line is he’s a really talented young guy playing on a veteran team.”

Kerr went on to explain how being a part of a team like Golden State can make it difficult for a player like Wiseman to grow.

“So he’s in a situation where he’s not getting many reps and playing time as he would in a different set of circumstances had he been drafted by a different team. He’d be getting more opportunities that’s for sure, but that’s part of his story, that’s part of his journey. And what I love about James is that he understands that and recognizes it and continues to keep a positive spirit and energy and he works hard every single day and he’s wonderful to coach.”

Despite the big man’s slow start, his coach remains faithful, regardless of what the future holds.

“As I’ve said many times, I’m a huge fan,” he added. “However this plays out, we don’t know, but I hope I get to continue to coach him and I hope he can develop here and get more opportunities as we go forward.”

Warriors’ Steve Kerr Explains Incident With Jordan Poole

Wiseman got a much nicer message from Kerr than his teammate Jordan Poole did during the team’s January 20 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

At the end of the third quarter Jordan Poole was whistled for an offensive foul, and then, subsequently, a delay of game, after holding on to the basketball as he argued with the officials. The argument wound up costing the Warriors a point as they headed into the fourth quarter up just 12.

Steve Kerr is not happy at all with JP 😬 pic.twitter.com/w5A0zGjWBH — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 21, 2023

Once Poole was whistled for the delay of game, Kerr let him have it from the sidelines.

After he’d cooled off a bit, the coach told the media that he “snapped” in the moment.

“I’m going to stay on Jordan,” he said via NBC Sports Bay Area. “He’s continuing to grow and he’s getting better. I think the last two games, he was fantastic in terms of staying off the referees. He got the offensive foul and then held the ball as he talked to the ref, and that was a delay of game. So I’m trying to get Jordan to the point where he understands every play counts and every moment counts. So, every once in a while, I snap and I snapped in that moment and he looked at me like I was nuts. But it’s all part of it. I love Jordan and I love the way he’s playing and he was incredible tonight.”

Warriors’ Stephen Curry Weighs In On Steve Kerr/Jordan Poole Spat

After the final buzzer in Cleveland, Warriors star Stephen Curry weighed in on the emotional exchange. Curry left a comment on a House of Highlights Instagram post, defending his coach.

“Hey for all the kids watching this clip…Coach Kerr coaching like he should,” Curry commented on a post by House of Highlights, via NBC Sports Bay Area. “JP taking the energy the right way. Both of them move on to try and win the game!!! @houseofhighlights Make sure you show how @jordan_poole bounced back after this.”