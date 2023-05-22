8x All-Star Linked to Warriors as ‘Dream’ Trade Target

There could be a handful of changes coming the Golden State Warriors way this summer. After a disappointing end to what was a rollercoaster of a season, there is a significant amount of uncertainty regarding what next season’s team will look like.

Bleacher Report’s Grant Hughes drafted a trade that would gut Golden State’s core of young talent in exchange for Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George. The hypothetical deal was part of an article penned by the site’s NBA staff, outlining “dream” trade scenarios for all 3o NBA teams.

Warriors Receive: Paul George

Clippers Receive: Jordan Poole, Moses Moody, Jonathan Kuminga, Draft Capital (Picks not specified)

Hughes detailed the benefits to each of the participants in the hypothetical deal, first highlighting George’s defense as reasoning for his fit with the Warriors.

“The eight-time All-Star is also an elite defender who’d supercharge Golden State’s stopping power alongside Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins. Better still, George has years of proof that he can run an offense as a first option or deferential distributor, roles in which Poole and every other Warrior failed last season.”

He then bounced over to L.A.’s point of view and pointed out that things could be cloudy there, but the group of young players could wind up being a good return for the aging George.

“Maybe the Clippers would laugh at the idea of trading George for a trio of youngsters, even if some executives believe his value isn’t actually all that high due to missed time, and maybe they’d insist on Wiggins being involved. Perhaps the Warriors wouldn’t even place a call on a potential deal that shoved them even further into the tax. But these are ambitious targets, and George fills basically every need this past season exposed.”

Jonathan Kuminga May Ask Warriors for Trade

Usually these types of proposed deals are pretty outrageous, but Golden State moving on from the trio of younger guys isn’t out of the realm of possibility. Kuminga has been reported to want a bigger role with the Dubs, and if he doesn’t get it he may force his way out this summer.

Shams Charania and Anthony Slater of The Athletic reported so the night Golden State’s season was ended at the hands of the Los Angeles Lakers.

“The Warriors and Kuminga’s representatives are expected to discuss his future this offseason, league sources say,” Slater and Charania wrote. “Golden State will need to decide whether Kuminga will receive a full-time role moving forward and, if not, league sources say the No. 7 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft will want to be somewhere he can play more.”

Kuminga’s coach, Steve Kerr, discussed the report with 95.7 The Game’s “Willard & Dibbs,” during a recent radio interview.

“I think he’s frustrated that he didn’t play but I would hope anybody in his situation would be frustrated,” Kerr told the hosts on Tuesday. “We had a great conversation with Bob Myers & we’re excited about JK coming back next year. I think he’s excited to be coming back.”

Jordan Poole Gets Candid on Warriors Trade Rumors

Poole, another piece of the hypothetical George trade, has had his name in just about every trade rumor this spring. He had a rough outing in the playoffs and many have questioned his future with the Warriors.

The 23-year-old remains confident in his role in the team’s goal of winning another title. He told The Ringer’s Logan Murdock so during a recent interview.

“I don’t know why I wouldn’t be [back],” Poole told Murdock. “It wasn’t a bad year. I mean, career highs in two categories. I was able to make history with Klay and Steph. My first game-winner. It was a lot of good things that happened this season. It wasn’t a bad season. Yes, I’m in the fabric. Yes, I belong here in this organization, bridging the gap. And I’m a young guy who was drafted here. We won a championship last year, and we have another chance to do it again. And I don’t know why anybody else would feel otherwise. I don’t think anybody is thinking like that.”

Poole was borderline unplayable in the playoffs this year. He averaged just 10.3 points, 3.5 assists, and 2.2 rebounds per game. His efficiency was the real issues, as he made just 34.1% of his attempts from the floor and 25.4% from deep.

It’s unclear if the Clipper would entertain the deal that Hughes proposed, but Golden State could use a veteran like George to give them some extra firepower on both sides of the ball.