Two Teams Target Warriors’ First Round Pick: Report

With the Golden State Warriors celebrating their title with a parade in San Francisco, fans and many have probably forgotten the NBA Draft is just right around the corner. The Dubs own three draft picks in the upcoming draft, the 28th overall pick at the end of the first round, and two second-rounders.

Three picks for a team that won a title is rather unconventional, as most contending teams have probably already dealt most of their future assets away. However, the Warriors are not any conventional team by any means.

Given the team already paid the most in luxury tax of all the teams this past season, there has been speculation that the team could be looking at creative ways to work with their salary cap.

Just last week, Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report reported that the Dubs were looking to ship their 28th pick elsewhere.

SI’s Jeremy Woo confirmed the same report, as he pointed out the Dubs will need to find time to play their young players on the court more.

Sources say the Warriors are working to trade this pick, considering their hefty payroll and the need to integrate James Wiseman, Jonathan Kuminga, and Moses Moody into the rotation next season.

Who’s Interested?

Knowing that the Dubs are looking to give away their first-round pick, what exactly are the defending champions looking for?

There isn’t a whole lot of wiggle room with the Dubs given their bloated salary cap number, and the additional penalties the team would pay if that number were to go any higher. Other teams know this, and many are expected to at least do their due diligence and see if they can take advantage of attaining the Warriors’ first-rounder.

Sources tell Heavy.com’s Sean Deveney, that the Knicks and Magic are among the teams courting the Warriors for their No. 28 pick in Thursday’s draft. Buried in luxury tax issues, the Warriors are seeking to escape the virtual four-year commitment that comes with a draft pick.

The Magic are trying to collect as many young pieces as possible, while the Knicks are hoping to string together a package to move up in this year’s draft. In return, the Warriors are looking for a protected future first-rounder or a high second-round pick.

Benefits a Trade Like This Could Make

This would essentially save the Dubs the extra money they would have to spend, about $1.83 million for next year’s salary, and a tax that would likely tack on an extra couple million in penalties.

Moving the pick would allow their three young players to develop with the Hall-of-Famers and seize a bigger role with the Warriors. Furthermore, they wouldn’t have to worry about a first-round rookie coming in to compete for their minutes.

The future pick in return would allow the Warriors’ to continue to grow their stockpile of assets while contending in the present. Owner Joe Lacob and General Manager Bob Myers have continuously stressed the goal to stay competitive for a long time, even after the careers of their current stars.