Warrior Steph Curry Joins Powerhouse Team for New Project

Getty
Steph Curry attempts a layup in a game against the Dallas Mavericks.
The NBA great is teaming up with streaming video giant Netflix to help bring a beloved young adult novel to life on the small screen. It will mark one of the biggest projects yet for Curry’s entertainment production company, and a further expansion of his off-the-court business interests.
Curry had already featured the novel as part of his Underrated Book Club, and said in a statement that he’s looking forward to turning it into a movie for Netflix.
“Jewell’s Black Brother, Black Brother is a powerful story that addresses prejudice, colorism and bullying through an amazing sports lens,” the production team announced. “We are thrilled to be partnering with Netflix, it is really the only place it belongs.”
The Black Brother, Black Brother adaptation represents the latest project for Curry’s very busy production company, Unanimous. As GQ Australia reported, Unanimous is also working with Black Panther director Ryan Coogler and his own production studio, Proximity Media, to produce a documentary on Curry’s life and basketball career called Underrated.
As Deadline noted, Unanimous has been involved in a number of other projects, including ABC’s Holey Moley and a revival of the popular 70s sitcom Good Times. Proximity Media has a number of big projects as well, the outlet noted.
“Proximity, founded by Coogler, Zinzi Coogler, Sev Ohanian, Ludwig Göransson, Archie Davis and Nicks, saw its first feature, Shaka King’s Judas and the Black Messiah, nominated for six Oscars including Best Picture. It most recently co-produced Space Jam: A New Legacy.”
Curry Expands Business Interests
Curry has other business interests beyond the entertainment realm. As CNBC reported, he has also started an investment firm known as SC30 that has funded some start-ups, including a Bay Area tech company. Curry said he wanted to follow in the footsteps of other hardwood greats who stepped into the business world, including Magic Johnson and Shaquille O’Neal.
“We can be serious in this space,” Curry said. “The reach that you have from the court to the boardroom in terms of being thoughtful about what makes you different than the next athlete and staying true to that, you can have a seat at these types of tables.”
“Basketball opens so many doors for us, and this can be opportunities that will live well beyond our playing days.”
Curry said he has been heavily involved in picking the investment opportunities, finding areas where he has a passion. Last year, the self-described “water snob” purchased a stake in Oxigen, a beverage company that makes water specializing in muscle recovery.
“You have to be strategic about it,” Curry told CNBC of his investments. “You have to have the right team in place to manage the future and those relationships.”
