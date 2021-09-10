Warrior Steph Curry Joins Powerhouse Team for New Project

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry is joining a new kind of super team.

The NBA great is teaming up with streaming video giant Netflix to help bring a beloved young adult novel to life on the small screen. It will mark one of the biggest projects yet for Curry’s entertainment production company, and a further expansion of his off-the-court business interests.

Curry to Produce Off the Court

As The Hollywood Reporter’s Mia Galuppo reported, Curry and business partner Erick Peyton will be teaming up with Netflix to produce an adaptation of the Jewell Parker Rhodes novel Black Brother, Black Brother. The movie follows a 12-year-old who struggles with issues of identity and bullying in school before finding a mentor who helps him to become a competitive fencer.

Curry had already featured the novel as part of his Underrated Book Club, and said in a statement that he’s looking forward to turning it into a movie for Netflix.