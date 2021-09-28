Warriors’ Andrew Wiggins on His Beliefs: ‘It’s None of Your Business’

Andrew Wiggins took centerstage during Monday’s Golden State Warriors Media Day. The controversy surrounding Wiggins’ apparent decision not to get the COVID-19 vaccine has dominated headlines surrounding the Bay Area lately and has left both his availability for home games this season and even spot on the roster very much up in the air.

It was announced at the start of September that in accordance with area regulations, the Dubs were among some NBA teams that wouldn’t be allowing unvaccinated players to “enter home arenas or facilities for games or team activities conducted there unless there’s approved medical or religious exemption.” ESPN NBA reporter Nick Friedell wrote last week that “In a statement to the Chronicle, the San Francisco Department of Public Health said it would not comment specifically on Wiggins’ situation – unless the NBA grants him a religious exemption.”

The NBA denied Wiggins’ request for a religious exemption last Friday.

According to NBC Sports Warriors Insider Monte Poole, “If Wiggins can’t show proof of vaccination by Oct. 13, he won’t be allowed in the building and will miss a game check with a pre-tax value of roughly $360,000.”

During Wiggins’ Media Day presser, he stayed mum on the issue at first, saying he preferred to keep things “private” on the topic.

Andrew Wiggins: "I'm just going to keep all that private right now…Anything that has to do with my status, vaccination, I'm going to keep it personal, private." — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) September 27, 2021

Some of Andrew Wiggins' presser today declining to discuss his decision not to get vaccinated in much detail pic.twitter.com/W54QrTuwCC — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) September 27, 2021

Wiggins “private” counter from his presser today: 11 — Dieter Kurtenbach (@dieter) September 27, 2021

After a few questions though, Wiggins’ responses began to get slightly more contentious.

Wiggins Goes Maskless During Presser With Media

The former No. 1 overall pick told reporters that he’s talked with his teammates about his stance, but he is sticking to his guns.

Andrew Wiggins on conversations with his teammates: "My team, I love them. … If they want to chat about it or anything, it wouldn't matter." — Connor Letourneau (@Con_Chron) September 27, 2021

When asked to explain what specifically his beliefs were and why he was adamant about not taking the COVID-19 vaccine, Wiggins had a quick, shutdown response.

Wiggins on not explaining his beliefs clearly: "It's none of your business." — Joe Viray (@JoeVirayNBA) September 27, 2021

Wiggins: "I'll say my side of everything when I'm ready. I don't work on your time, I work on my time." — Joe Viray (@JoeVirayNBA) September 27, 2021

Presumably still unvaccinated, Wiggins’ attire during his presser was also called out by San Francisco Chronicle sports columnist Ann Killion on Twitter.

Wiggins is also in here at Chase without a mask as he says its all private and personal. — Ann Killion (@annkillion) September 27, 2021

Wiggins on not masking: I'm just going to keep what I do private. Um. It's NOT PRIVATE. He's in public, indoors with us. — Ann Killion (@annkillion) September 27, 2021

With training camp beginning Tuesday, the countdown to October 13 is officially on for Wiggins and the Warriors.

Wiggins: ‘I’m Confident in My Beliefs and What I Think Is Right’

Similar to Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets, Wiggins insisted on keeping things “private” multiple times on Monday. Aside from being against taking one of the widely available COVID-19 vaccines, Wiggins’ reasons behind it are unclear.

Whatever the reason may be, the eighth-year pro evidently feels very strongly about it.

Andrew Wiggins: "I'm confident in my beliefs and what I think is right, what I think is wrong. I'm just going to keep doing what I believe, whether it's one thing or another." — Connor Letourneau (@Con_Chron) September 27, 2021

Andrew Wiggins: "My back is against the wall, but I'm just going to keep fighting for what I believe. Whether it's one thing or another, get a vaccination or not get a vaccination, who knows? I'm just going to keep fighting for what I believe in." — Connor Letourneau (@Con_Chron) September 27, 2021

Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and maybe Andrew Wiggins open the 2021-2022 NBA regular season in exactly three weeks. They’ll take on the Los Angeles Lakers at 10 p.m. ET on October 19, before starting their home slate two days later against the Los Angeles Clippers.

