Warriors’ Andrew Wiggins on His Beliefs: ‘It’s None of Your Business’

Andrew Wiggins took centerstage during Monday’s Golden State Warriors Media Day. The controversy surrounding Wiggins’ apparent decision not to get the COVID-19 vaccine has dominated headlines surrounding the Bay Area lately and has left both his availability for home games this season and even spot on the roster very much up in the air.
It was announced at the start of September that in accordance with area regulations, the Dubs were among some NBA teams that wouldn’t be allowing unvaccinated players to “enter home arenas or facilities for games or team activities conducted there unless there’s approved medical or religious exemption.” ESPN NBA reporter Nick Friedell wrote last week that “In a statement to the Chronicle, the San Francisco Department of Public Health said it would not comment specifically on Wiggins’ situation – unless the NBA grants him a religious exemption.”
The NBA denied Wiggins’ request for a religious exemption last Friday.
According to NBC Sports Warriors Insider Monte Poole, “If Wiggins can’t show proof of vaccination by Oct. 13, he won’t be allowed in the building and will miss a game check with a pre-tax value of roughly $360,000.”
During Wiggins’ Media Day presser, he stayed mum on the issue at first, saying he preferred to keep things “private” on the topic.
After a few questions though, Wiggins’ responses began to get slightly more contentious.
Wiggins Goes Maskless During Presser With Media
The former No. 1 overall pick told reporters that he’s talked with his teammates about his stance, but he is sticking to his guns.
When asked to explain what specifically his beliefs were and why he was adamant about not taking the COVID-19 vaccine, Wiggins had a quick, shutdown response.
Presumably still unvaccinated, Wiggins’ attire during his presser was also called out by San Francisco Chronicle sports columnist Ann Killion on Twitter.
With training camp beginning Tuesday, the countdown to October 13 is officially on for Wiggins and the Warriors.
Wiggins: ‘I’m Confident in My Beliefs and What I Think Is Right’
Similar to Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets, Wiggins insisted on keeping things “private” multiple times on Monday. Aside from being against taking one of the widely available COVID-19 vaccines, Wiggins’ reasons behind it are unclear.
Whatever the reason may be, the eighth-year pro evidently feels very strongly about it.
Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and maybe Andrew Wiggins open the 2021-2022 NBA regular season in exactly three weeks. They’ll take on the Los Angeles Lakers at 10 p.m. ET on October 19, before starting their home slate two days later against the Los Angeles Clippers.
