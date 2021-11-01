Warriors’ Behind-the-Scenes Figure Gets Surprising Tryout

Golden State Warriors rookie Moses Moody made his NBA G-League debut last week with the Santa Cruz Warriors. Other guys who are either currently on the roster of the Dubs’ G-League affiliate or are expected to make appearances with the squad at some point this season include fellow rookie Jonathan Kuminga, Chris Chiozza and Jeff Dowtin.

One name that few, if any members of Dub Nation will recognize that recently got to suit up with the Santa Cruz crew is Jonathan Amey Jr.

While the name won’t ring a bell to most fans, Amey Jr.’s face is one that guys like Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson likely see on an almost-daily basis.

Amey Jr. is a 26-year-old security guard for Golden State and often greets players as they make their way in and out of the player’s parking garage at Chase Center. The ex-intramural point guard turned in his badge for some basketball shoes and a No. 7 uniform on September 25 to try out for the Santa Cruz Warriors.

Steve Kerr on Amey Jr.’s Tryout: ‘I Love It, That’s Great’

While Amey Jr. was told following the tryout of a few hours that he didn’t make the cut, multiple members of the big club were impressed with his effort.

Awesome feel-good story: Jonathan Amey Jr., security @ChaseCenter who played intramural hoops @ Cal State East Bay, got a tryout on Sept 25 w/@GLeagueWarriors in Warriors practice facility. A 6-1 1/2 point guard, he was told on spot he didn’t make it. “The experience was enough!” pic.twitter.com/UIyyzDhst9 — Janie McCauley (@JanieMcCAP) October 30, 2021

Here’s Steph on his admiration for security guard Jonathan Amey Jr. having the courage to go through a @GLeagueWarriors tryout. pic.twitter.com/aZm0GC1aVE — Janie McCauley (@JanieMcCAP) October 30, 2021

Head coach Steve Kerr added: “I had no idea,” regarding the tryout. “It’s great. I’ve known Jonathan for a few years. He’s been here, great kid. He’s always got a great energy about him, but I didn’t know he had a tryout with us. That’s amazing. I’ve got to ask him about it. Good for him, just to fulfill a dream and to go for it. I love it, that’s great.”

Amey Jr.: ‘Hey, if the Offer’s There Just Go for It’

Although it was a relatively quick experience, Amey Jr. had no regrets.

“The experience was enough,” he said. “It was just a great experience to be able to play at a pro level … and be able to also just to have an opportunity to get a chance to do something most people wish they had the opportunity to do. I didn’t think I was going to get an opportunity so I just felt like, ‘Hey, if the offer’s there just go for it.'”

Amey Jr. is back on the job now, and it’s a busy time for him and the rest of the team. The Warriors play game three of an eight-game homestand at 10 p.m. ET on Wednesday, as they host the Charlotte Hornets.

