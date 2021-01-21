Warriors’ Draymond Green Elaborates on Lakers Jab to James Wiseman

The Golden State Warriors stepped up in a major way against the defending champion Los Angeles Lakers defeating them on Martin Luker King Day 115-113. This win is a marquee one of the team as they have struggled this season against teams analysts favor to compete for the NBA Finals.

During the win, Warriors former Defensive Player of the Year, and star forward, Draymond Green had a moment that went viral as he spoke to rookie center James Wiseman about a matchup on the floor with Lakers veteran Marc Gasol.

Green’s Mid-Game Advice to James Wiseman

Green, in Wiseman’s words, has often been looked at as a “big brother” to him. He’s been essential in helping the rookie learn on-the-fly and progress throughout this season.

After the play had ended, Green pulled Wiseman to the side to explain what he saw on the floor.

“I told you, ‘If you’re open anywhere on the floor, I’m going to get you,’” Green stated. “You can catch that ball right there and make a play. You didn’t see it, that’s my point. I got you in open space against Marc Gasol. I like that!”

Following the game, Green elaborated on Wiseman’s teaching moment and that he wasn’t dissing Gasol who is also a former Defensive Player of the Year.