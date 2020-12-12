Steph Curry Thrilled for the Warriors ‘Starting at Ground Zero Again’

Golden State Warriors All-Star Stephen Curry is excited for the challenges that the team will face approaching the upcoming season where the team is nearly starting from scratch.

Following five straight trips to the NBA Finals, the Warriors reached the end of the road last season, having the absolute worst record in the Western Conference achieving them the No. 2 overall picks in the draft. Last season away from the pressure of being the best in a conference of talented teams somewhat gave the team time to bounce back after five years of almost running the Western Conference.

After a Much Needed Break

Curry, who was out most of last season due to a hand injury, was somewhat relieved not having the immediate pressure of being a top contender in the league. Curry now looks forward to the hopes of being a contender in what appears to be a challenging playoff race this upcoming season.

“To kind of have a fresh reset from the five-year run was — I wouldn’t call it necessary because I would have loved to have been playing last year, but it was useful,” Curry described in an interview on KGMZ-FM 95.7 The Game. “And now it’s about turning that into momentum coming in this season. And I think a leader, and with me, Draymond and what we have to accomplish this year, hopefully, gives us a little chip on our shoulder, a fresh perspective, and understanding what the challenge is ahead of us.”

Head coach Steve Kerr has spoken about similar feelings concerning the teams change of pace, saying that the fatigue was definitely settling in for the Warriors due to extended stay in the ‘Winner’s Circle’ at the top of the league and that last season may have been an unexpected blessing for the team and organization.

The Warriors’ New Look

This season, however, the team will look very different than the repeated NBA Finals team that included Kevin Durant who left the Bay Area to team up with Kyrie Irving on the Brooklyn Nets. Another component of this team, Klay Thompson, will miss the entirety of the upcoming season due to an Achilles injury in November. Although Curry is still one of the most talented shooters in the league, there are still some doubts about the Warriors’ talent and effectiveness to keep up with the rest of the loaded Western Conference.

Although that dynasty of the Warriors has ended, the team still may potentially be a force to reckon with. The combination of a well-rested and healthy Curry, dominant Draymond Green, first-rounder James Wiseman. Kelly Oubre Jr. and Andrew Wiggins may give the WArriors the edge that they need to be a playoff team.

Curry does seem to be excited for this upcoming season after the long hiatus from being on the court. The Warriors also have a new look that reeks of hunger for the game. Although the team is much different, they are well-rested, fueled, and ready to make a statement.