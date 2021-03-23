Warriors’ Head Coach Gives Cruical Update on Curry’s Injury

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr is remaining calm although his star player, Steph Curry, is out due to a tailbone injury suffered last week. The Warriors rely on Curry heavily on the offensive side, and missing their All-Star in one of the most crucial parts of the season puts the team in jeopardy of missing the postseason. Upcoming the Warriors’ matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday night, Kerr reveals that Curry will be missing yet another matchup, but believes that he’ll be back soon.

Kerr Updates on Curry

The Warriors will be missing their All-Star guard when they take on one of the Eastern Conference’s top contenders, the Philadelphia 76ers, on Tuesday. Curry will be out for his third straight game after his injury and Kerr provided a much-anticipated update in an interview with reporters after the team’s practice on Monday.

“He’s not going to play,” Kerr said, talking about Tuesday’s matchup. “He did not practice today. He’s still pretty sore. And so we’re going to continue to list him as day-to-day, but still sore today and went through some activities in the training room, strengthening and movement-wise. And he’s not ready to go.”

He also added that Curry is experiencing some soreness after his awkward fall last week. Kerr is confident that although Curry will not be playing in Tuesday night’s game, the star will be ready soon. When asked if the injury was short-term he responded by saying, “Yeah. Yeah. Definitely. Not something we’re concerned about.”

After their matchup against the Houston Rockets last week where Curry acquired his injury, Kerr made it evident that the injury was just a minor setback that shouldn’t be a large concern for the team. After this update, it was assumed that Curry would maybe miss one or two games, but now it appears that the team is taking their time with this one because they cannot afford to have him miss any additional games due to playing him too early.

Warriors Experiencing Bad Luck With Injuries

Although the team has not had the best of luck with injuries this season, the Warriors are still in contention for a playoff spot in the Western Conference. The team is currently sitting at 22-21 which puts them at ninth place. The team split their last two games against the Memphis Grizzlies minus Curry but it’s still evident that his impact on the floor is missed.

Along with an update on Curry’s injury, Kerr also provided an update for rookie James Wiseman and Eric Paschall, mentioning that the two might return in Tuesday night’s game against Philadelphia.

“Eric and James could possibly play,” Kerr said. “They were not allowed to practice today. We are hopeful that everything goes fine with their testing, which it has been, but they have to complete another couple of tests, and if they do, then there’s a chance they’ll be available…”

Kevon Looney will also make an appearance in the lineup after his absence in Saturday’s game after receiving a false positive COVID-19 test result. Since then he has tested negative, so he should be available in Tuesday night’s matchup.

In Curry’s 39 games of play this season, the 33-year-old has averaged 29 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 6.2 assists per game. Last season the team managed to land in last place in the league without Curry, so although this recent injury seems minor the team shouldn’t take any chances rushing him back.

