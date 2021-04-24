Warriors Rotation Takes Major Hit After COVID-19 Setbacks

The Golden State Warriors will be shorthanded for a critical stretch after a pair of players entered the league’s health and safety protocol after an apparent COVID-19 setback.

Reports emerged on Friday that both Kent Bazemore and Damion Lee would be out for an extended stretch, forcing lineup changes for a team already struck by injury. This comes as the Warriors fight for playoff positioning and try to move up the standings enough to avoid the play-in tournament.

Lee Out Close to Two Weeks

The Athletic’s Anthony Slater reported on Friday that the Warriors could be losing Lee for a long stretch. As KNBR reported, it appeared he suffered a positive COVID-19 test, which keeps the second-unit guard out for at least five games.

“Warriors forward Damion Lee is entering the league’s health and safety protocols for what’s expected to be a 10-14 day absence. Lee has been a huge help lately for an already thin rotation,” Slater reported on Twitter.

Lee had been playing just under 19 minutes a game for the Warriors, averaging 6.5 points and 3.2 rebounds per game. He has also brought a strong shooting touch to the second unit, shooting 39.7 percent from behind the three-point arc.

Lee took to Twitter to address his absence, noting that he had already received the COVID-19 vaccine and was adhering to proper safety protocol. Public health experts have noted that the vaccines do not fully prevent transmissions, but have been proven to protect those vaccinated from developing severe cases that could require hospitalization.

