Warriors’ Klay Thompson Injury News: Debut ‘on Track’ in ‘Coming Weeks’

The “12 Days of Christmas” don’t technically begin until December 25th, but for now, Golden State Warriors fans can perhaps start celebrating early, as Monday, December 13th, marks 12 days before Christmas 2021. Aside from Stephen Curry breaking the all-time three-point record (likely) this week, plus more wins from the group that already has 21 of them entering the week, what Dub Nation truly hopes their “true love gives to them” is the prompt healthy return of Klay Thompson.

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic, Thompson’s long-anticipated return to NBA game action is on the very near horizon.

“Klay Thompson remains on track to make his season debut in the coming weeks, as soon as just before Christmas or as late as right after Christmas,” Charania reported on Monday. “He rejoined the Warriors’ G League affiliate in Santa Cruz for continued scrimmages this upcoming week.”

It’s been a long and arduous journey back to the NBA court for Thompson ever since he tore his ACL during the 2019 NBA Finals, and then tore his Achilles in November 2020, but when his return does officially happen, he’ll certainly feel the love from Dub Nation.

Charania: Dubs ‘Want to Continue to Ramp [Thompson] Up’

Charania reported that Thompson’s final stages of preparation for his return are aimed at getting him 100% ready physically.

“He has been able to scrimmage for full games, playing for five-to-seven consecutive minutes at a time, and the Warriors want to continue to ramp him up with even more gameplay in the coming week,” Charania wrote. “This would allow Thompson to return in peak shape after missing the past two seasons with ACL and Achilles tendon tears.”

As epic as it would be for Curry’s record-breaking three-pointer to come on the same night as Thompson’s first game back, that is likely not happening. Steph would have to go on an historic cold streak and fail to make the necessary seven shots from distance (to pass Ray Allen) over the next four games to create any sort of possibility of sharing the spotlight with his “Splash Brother”.

Head coach Steve Kerr indicated earlier this season that Thompson’s return would be at Chase Center, and the Warriors currently have four more games left in their Eastern Conference road trip.

It’s Been Exactly 2 1/2 Years Since Thompson Played in an NBA Game

Monday not only marks the countdown of 12 days until Christmas, but it marks an extremely somber “half” anniversary for No. 11. December 13, 2021 is exactly two-and-half years since Thompson played in an NBA game.

Nobody in the Bay Area could have possibly predicted that the Los Angeles native’s rehab would take this long – with a crushing setback along the way. With the way that the Warriors are playing this season so far though, if Thompson and company are hoisting the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy in 2022, it will have been well worth it.

