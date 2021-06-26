Warriors Land Pacers’ Defensive Stud in Blockbuster Trade Proposal

The Golden State Warriors already have one of, if not the best defender in the NBA in Draymond Green. With the potential return of a healthy Klay Thompson next season, that would get the Dubs back to two having elite defenders in their starting five.

Could Golden State soon acquire a third stud on defense this summer to add to their rotation?

The latest Warriors news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Warriors newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Warriors!

Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley took a look Saturday at “NBA Trade Ideas to Get 4 Lottery Teams Back to the Playoffs” and among the quartet were the Warriors. Aside from the proposed Golden State trade, Buckley also crafted one for the Chicago Bulls and Oklahoma City Thunder involving Kemba Walker, Indiana Pacers and Portland Trail Blazers centered around CJ McCollum and the Philadelphia 76ers and Sacramento Kings, with Philly saying goodbye to Ben Simmons.

Buckley’s hypothetical trade for head coach Steve Kerr and company would bring them the two-time league-leader in blocks from the Pacers, 25-year-old Myles Turner.

Trade Would See Dubs Ship Oubre Jr., Draft Pick to Pacers for Turner

Here’s the trade proposal that Buckley lays out for the Warriors and Pacers:

Warriors receive: Myles Turner

Pacers receive: Kelly Oubre Jr. (sign-and-trade) and No. 14 pick

“Pair [Turner] with Green, and Golden State would have two of the best stoppers in the sport,” Buckley writes. “The Warriors would also have the kind of sweet-shooting big who could keep the middle clear for Curry and Green to work their high pick-and-rolls. Add a few depth pieces, and they could be off and running toward another title.”

The Warriors’ desire for a sign-and-trade of Oubre Jr. has already been reported, and to get a player the quality of Turner in return could be a steal. Of course, losing out on one of their two lottery picks could be a tough pill to swallow, but having the Minnesota Timberwolves pick at seventh gives Golden State more flexibility.

“As for the Pacers, the exchange would grant them better roster balance by clearing the frontcourt and adding another wing defender to the mix with Kelly Oubre Jr.,” Buckley writes. “Throw in the 14th pick—which would give Indy back-to-back picks to close out the lottery—and the Pacers would have avenues to more prospects or trade chips to cash in at a later date.”

What Would the Warriors Do if They Had Both Wiseman and Turner?

One major x-factor that could lead to this proposal not even being a possibility is the organization’s reported commitment to 2020 second overall pick James Wiseman. Keeping Wiseman on the squad, and in the starting lineup, could do wonders for his development and lead to great things for Golden State in the not-too-distant future, but if the Warriors want to capitalize on the remaining time of prime Stephen Curry, then it may be wise for the club to bring in a talent like Turner.

“No lottery team feels a tighter time crunch than the Warriors. They just watched Stephen Curry take bronze in the MVP race and Draymond Green do the same for Defensive Player of the Year,” Buckley writes. “Of course, other teams aren’t afraid of the Warriors right now, either. … This trade would be a big step in that direction.”

“The Warriors can’t wait for James Wiseman to grab control of the center spot, and they know Kevon Looney isn’t a needle-mover there. But Myles Turner could be.”

READ NEXT: NBA Analyst Says Warriors’ Stephen Curry Is ‘Careless Under Pressure’