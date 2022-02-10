Warriors GM Makes Revealing Statement About Buyout Market Plans

The Golden State Warriors watched the trade deadline come and go without making any moves, and a statement from general manager Bob Myers seems to hint that the approach to the buyout market could be the same.

The Warriors gave signals that they planned to stay put at the trade deadline, with all of their coveted young players off-limits to potential trade partners and a roster filled with guaranteed contracts. They followed through on those plans on Thursday, keeping the roster intact while other contenders made big moves.

Myers spoke on Thursday about the next step — the possibility of snagging a player in the buyout market — and again said the team would take a cautious approach.

Warriors Stay Put

Warriors owner Joe Lacob weeks ago outlined the team’s approach to the future and a desire to hold onto rookies Moses Moody and Jonathan Kuminga and second-year center James Wiseman, who the team hopes will become cornerstones of a team that is a perennial contender. There had long been rumors that the Warriors could put together some package of these players and draft picks to land an established NBA star, but Golden State ultimately opted against making any moves.

After the deadline passed, Myers said the team’s approach to the buyout market would be similar and that the team remained content with the roster as constructed.

“It’d take something more than so-and-so is available and we might as well,” he said, via The Athletic’s Anthony Slater. “I think we’d be a little bit more kind’ve cautious or focus a little bit more on who we’re adding and why because we have 15 we think can help us.”

Bob Myers on the buyout possibility: "It’d take something more than so-and-so is available and we might as well. I think we’d be a little bit more kind’ve cautious or focus a little bit more on who we’re adding and why because we have 15 we think can help us." pic.twitter.com/p0En6nQlUq — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) February 10, 2022

Slater added that the quiet trade deadline for the Warriors means buyout activity seems equally unlikely.

“Warriors could become players in the buyout market, but this quiet deadline lessens that chance,” he tweeted. “If they need to clear a roster spot, would’ve saved them a ton of tax if done via trade before deadline. This is a signal that the 15 they have is the 15 they plan to keep.”

Help Still on the Way

Though the Warriors opted against making any mid-season roster additions, they still do have some much-needed help on the way. After some setbacks in his rehab that pushed back his expected return, Wiseman is growing closer to getting back on the court and went through his first contact practices this week.

#Warriors James Wiseman doing contact work for the first time since tearing his meniscus almost 10 months ago pic.twitter.com/Ufppesy62w — Evan Webeck (@EvanWebeck) February 8, 2022

As ESPN’s Kendra Andrews reported, Wiseman went through team drills and three-on-three during the team’s trip to Utah, and head coach Steve Kerr sounded an optimistic tone about his path.

“He picked up everything really quickly,” Kerr said, via ESPN. “This being James’ second season, he’s got a foundation of knowledge that’s going to be really important for him when he does get back on the floor.”

The Warriors are also awaiting the return of Draymond Green, who has been out since January 5 with a back injury that had aggravated a calf ailment. Green is expected to return something around the end of February, though Wiseman’s exact return date is less certain.

