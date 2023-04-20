Warriors Angry With Draymond Green Suspension, Feel Sabonis Uses Ball as ‘Weapon’

As the Golden State Warriors take the floor to host the Sacramento Kings for Game 3 of their first round series, they’ll be short one Draymond Green. The star forward was suspended for Thursday’s matchup, after stomping on the chest of Kings big man Domantas Sabonis in Game 2.

That feels like something Draymond Green will be ejected and possibly even suspended moving forward… pic.twitter.com/HaAzrHXhkT — Brenden Nunes (@BrendenNunesNBA) April 18, 2023

As one could imagine, the Dubs aren’t exactly thrilled about having to be without their defensive anchor for the pivotal game at Chase Center.

ESPN’s Zach Lowe reported Wednesday that there’s “anger” towards the NBA coming from within the Warriors’ organization, regarding its decision to suspend green. He added that there’s a sense that Sabonis has been playing reckless and “using the ball as a weapon.”

“There is some anger within the organization toward the league,” Lowe said on the April 19 edition of “The Lowe Post” podcast. “There’s a sense in the organization that Sabonis is shoving people on offensive rebounds and playing with his elbows out and using the ball as a weapon on offense.”

NBA Cites Warriors’ Draymond Green’s History as Reason for Punishment

Green’s suspension was officially announced by the league on Tuesday, when they released an official statement and cited his past actions as part of the reasoning for the decision.

“Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has been suspended one game without pay for stepping on the chest of Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations,” the NBA said in a statement. “The suspension was based in part on Green’s history of unsportsmanlike acts. Green’s actions were in response to Sabonis grabbing and holding Green’s right ankle after falling to the floor. Green received a Flagrant Foul 2 and was ejected, and Sabonis was assesed a technical foul.”

The following was released by the NBA. pic.twitter.com/KEnWx2qTvs — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) April 19, 2023

Later on, Dumars further discussed the suspension with ESPN.

“Here’s what it came down to: excessive and over-the-top actions, conduct detrimental and a repeat offender,” he told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnorowski. “That’s what separates this where you end up with a suspension.”

‘Timing Might be Right’ for Draymond Green Exit From Warriors

With Green set to miss Game 3, some are beginning to question if he’ll be missing all of the team’s games next season, by moving on.

“Bleacher Report’s” Grant Hughes recently made the argument that the “timing might be right” for the 33-year-old to decline his player option look for a new home this summer in free agency.

“The timing might be right for Draymond Green to decline his $27.6 million player option for 2023-24 and enter unrestricted free agency,” Hughes said in an article published on April 18. “Coming off a season marked by his highest field-goal percentage ever, best three-point hit rate and scoring average since 2017-18 and most games played since 2016-17, Green should be motivated to lock in what’ll probably be the last sizable contract of his career. While $27.6 million is a lot of money to turn down for a 33-year-old whose fit on other rosters has long been a point of uncertainty, it’s hard to imagine his odds of a hefty three- or four-year pact will be any better a year from now.”