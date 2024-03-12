Warriors Share Update on Steph Curry’s Progress

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry has been ruled out for Wednesday’s game against the Dallas Mavericks. But the good news is he’s made progress.

Curry has been cleared to resume on-court workouts, the Warriors announced on Tuesday, March 12. He is on track to rejoin the team practice in Los Angeles on Friday, March 15, and will be re-evaluated after that.

If cleared, Curry will make his return in a crucial matchup against the ninth-place Lakers.

Curry rolled his right ankle with 3:51 to play during their March 7 home loss to the Chicago Bulls. He’s missed their last two games, which the Warriors split, against the Western Conference’s worst San Antonio Spurs.

Curry is averaging 26.9 points, 4.9 assists and 4.4 rebounds on 40.7% 3-point shooting for the Warriors this season.

Tennis legend Roger Federer paid Curry and the Warriors a visit before Saturday’s loss to the San Antonio Spurs while promoting the Laver Cup San Francisco Launch for 2025 at Chase Center.

Klay Thompson Fills Steph Curry’s Void

Warriors coach Steve Kerr made his adjustment, bringing back Klay Thompson in the starting lineup in the wake of Curry’s injury.

Thompson’s shooting helped the team space the floor better with their non-shooting quartet of Chris Paul, Jonathan Kuminga, Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green.

In their last two games without Curry, Thompson is averaging 24.0 points on a staggering 45% 3-point shooting. He had 21 points in their 112-102 bounce-back victory over the Spurs on Monday, March 12, which marked their first win without Curry this season.

“We needed that,” Kerr told reporters after the win. “And obviously we’ll reassess tomorrow but I don’t expect [Curry] to play in Dallas and so we got another tough game coming up and we needed this one. Obviously, we’re in a fight right now down the stretch of the season. So, [it’s] good to get the win and build some confidence without Steph.”

The 10th-place Warriors (34-30) trail the Lakers (36-30) by one game and the Mavericks (37-28) by 2.5 games in a tight race in the West.

Trayce Jackson-Davis Posterizes Victor Wembanyama

Despite his poster dunk over Victor Wembanyama going viral, Warriors rookie big man Trayce Jackson-Davis played it cool and dismissed it as just a “basketball play.”

“I saw that he overplayed it, and he overplayed it to my right. Obviously, I’m left-handed,” Jackson-Davis told reporters after the win. “So, I think I spun or got to my left hand and then I had to step on him. I just tried him. I told (Kevon Looney) before the game that if I got the chance to try him, I would. At the end of the day, sometimes you dunk on people, sometimes you get dunked on. It’s just a basketball play.”

Jackson-Davis’ phone blew up after that highlight play. And he just laughed it off.

“I watched [it] a few times,” Jackson-Davis said on “The Morning Roast” on 95.7 The Game on Tuesday, March 12. “It’s funny, one big play like that happens, everyone wants to send it to you like like you haven’t seen it. I’ve seen it a few times.”

The poster dunk over the generational player from France punctuated Jackson-Davis’ double-double performance. He had 13 points, 10 rebounds and 5 assists off the bench to counter Wembanyama’s 27-point, 14-rebound, 2-block effort.